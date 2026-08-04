New York Mets Quietly Cut Ties with 3-Year MLB Veteran Before Guardians Series

The dust has finally settled on the MLB trade deadline, and there weren’t bigger sellers than the New York Mets over the weekend and on Monday afternoon.

New York traded 10+ players in total over the full trade deadline cycle, which wasn’t a huge surprise, as it’s been a disastrous season for the Mets.

However, the Mets did bring in tons of prospect capital, and due to the influx of players entering their organization, New York had to cut ties with certain players. Ahead of their series with the Cleveland Guardians, the Mets released 3-year MLB player Brandon Waddell.

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Mets Release Pitcher Brandon Waddell

The New York Mets have released pitcher Brandon Waddell from their organization. The move is reflected on the organization’s transactions tracker:

On 8/3: “Syracuse Mets released LHP Brandon Waddell.”

Waddell, 32, has pitched in parts of 3 MLB seasons. He has not pitched with the Mets (or any team) this season, but did post a career high in innings with 31.1 with New York in 2025.

Across those three big-league seasons, he has pitched with five different MLB organizations.

The reason he hasn’t been able to pitch for the Mets this season is due to lingering shoulder issues. He’s posted a 7.00+ ERA with the Syracuse Mets this season across 11+ innings.

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Looking at Brandon Waddell’s MLB Career

Brandon Waddell made his MLB debut in 2020 with the Pittsburgh Pirates (the team that drafted him). He pitched just 3.1 innings that season, and then spent his 2021 season with three different clubs.

After that, he took a 3-year hiatus from MLB before joining the New York Mets in 2025.

Across those 31.1 innings with the Mets last season, Waddell posted an ERA of 3.45 with 22 strikeouts. His arsenal doesn’t feature anything overpowering, as he’s a soft lefty, but his 11 walks in 31+ innings is likely why he didn’t receive another crack at the Majors, plus the shoulder injuries.

As for what’s next for Waddell? He may sign with any MLB team that will accept his services.

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