Dave Roberts Doesn’t Hold Back on Dodgers’ Recent Skid

Considering how the Los Angeles Dodgers have a 73-48 record and a comfortable 8.5-game lead in the National League West division heading into play on Thursday, you’d think the team and its fans would be happy. Instead, a recent losing stretch has cast a gloomy spell over the Dodgers as they attempt to prepare for their upcoming playoff push.

Even manager Dave Roberts, who is about as even-keeled as they come, has been struggling during this recent streak for Los Angeles. The good news is that this isn’t Roberts’ first rodeo with the Dodgers, meaning that while he knows the team needs to get back on track, he isn’t ultimately all that concerned with their recent woes.

Dave Roberts Dishes on Dodgers’ Recent Losing Stretch

For as much talent as the Dodgers have, even they aren’t immune to going cold at a point in time over the course of a 162-game season. Injuries have once again hampered this team, but even as they have gotten some key pieces back on the field, that hasn’t changed the fact that Los Angeles has been laboring through its contests as of late.

A sweep of the Kansas City Royals has stabilized things for the time being, but even then, L.A. only won those three games by a combined total of four runs. Prior to this series, the Dodgers had lost 10 of their 13 games, and while that didn’t impact them much in the NL West, they are sitting behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL playoff picture, while also having the exact same record as the Atlanta Braves.

If the season were to end today, the Dodgers would be the No. 3 seed behind both the Brewers and Braves, which would lead to them playing in a best-of-three wild card series. The volatility in a series that short isn’t something L.A. would ideally subject itself to, so simply put, it needs to start winning games now. Roberts knows the team is battling through a tough stretch, but he can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“I hate it,” Roberts said of the Dodgers’ recent funk, per Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports. “I absolutely hate it. I just wish it didn’t happen at all, but it always does … I do think we need to play with some more urgency, but once we do that, we’re going to (be) just fine.”

Dodgers Looking to Get Back on Track After Recent Struggles

Just as Roberts has been through this storm before, so has this Dodgers team. They haven’t been perfect by any stretch of the imagination throughout each of their past two World Series runs, but when push comes to shove, there’s no team in the majors that is better at finding ways to win than this group.

That’s due in large part to the fact that Roberts refuses to allow himself to get too high or too low, no matter what his team is doing on the field. Los Angeles has a sweep of Kansas City going for it right now, and it will look to keep up the positive momentum when it kicks off a wildly important series against Milwaukee on Thursday night.