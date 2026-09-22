Los Angeles Dodgers Officially Announce Release of Slugger After Latest News

On Tuesday, September 22, some news out of left field came from the Los Angeles Dodgers, who announced they have shipped slugger Ryan Ward to Nippon Professional Baseball after he was cut by the Dodgers.
Well, shortly after Ward was sent away to his new baseball organization, the Dodgers made the move official by releasing the 28-year-old hitter from their organization.
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Dodgers Release Ryan Ward
The MLB transactions tracker officially reflected the Dodgers releasing Ryan Ward:
“Los Angeles Dodgers released LF Ryan Ward.”
Ward, 28, is an MLB rookie this season, but he will not play in MLB again in 2026, as he does not belong to the Chunichi Dragons.
In 20 games with the Dodgers, Ryan Ward batted .218 with three home runs, 12 RBI, and an OPS+ of 99 across 55 at-bats.
It’s actually a pretty smart move by Ward, who gets his release from the Dodgers organization, especially considering he’s been blocked in the Dodgers system for a long time now.
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