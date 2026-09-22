Los Angeles Dodgers Officially Announce Release of Slugger After Latest News

On Tuesday, September 22, some news out of left field came from the Los Angeles Dodgers, who announced they have shipped slugger Ryan Ward to Nippon Professional Baseball after he was cut by the Dodgers.

Well, shortly after Ward was sent away to his new baseball organization, the Dodgers made the move official by releasing the 28-year-old hitter from their organization.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Kyle Tucker Decision Before Padres Game

Dodgers Release Ryan Ward

The MLB transactions tracker officially reflected the Dodgers releasing Ryan Ward:

“Los Angeles Dodgers released LF Ryan Ward.”

Ward, 28, is an MLB rookie this season, but he will not play in MLB again in 2026, as he does not belong to the Chunichi Dragons.

In 20 games with the Dodgers, Ryan Ward batted .218 with three home runs, 12 RBI, and an OPS+ of 99 across 55 at-bats.

It’s actually a pretty smart move by Ward, who gets his release from the Dodgers organization, especially considering he’s been blocked in the Dodgers system for a long time now.

More MLB on Heavy: Former Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Suddenly Demoted by New MLB Team

More on Ryan Ward to NPB

@FabianArdaya wrote: “Dodgers sold the recently-DFA’d Ryan Ward to the NPB’s Chunichi Dragons.”

“For Ward, it gives him a chance to prove himself on a bigger stage and likely with a better paycheck than he would make with another season in Triple-A. He still has two option years remaining and may have been destined to spend a lot of time on the farm even if he were claimed off waivers by another MLB club. If he has success in Japan, he could try to come back to the majors at some point in the future or just parlay that success into staying in NPB with a bigger contract.”

Across 784 total games in the Minors, Ryan Ward has clubbed 168 home runs in seven seasons, and has also driven in 588 runs.

More MLB on Heavy: Houston Astros Make Personal Carlos Correa Announcement