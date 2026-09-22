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Los Angeles Dodgers Dealt Good Blake Snell News Before Padres Game

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Los Angeles Dodgers v Cincinnati Reds
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CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 16: Blake Snell #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 16, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the business of making sure their entire roster is as healthy as possible headed into October.

Considering LA has already clinched the NL West, the team is now just a couple of wins away from gaining a first-round bye in the playoffs, which would be ideal in their three-peat pursuit.

Last week, the Dodgers endured a slight injury scare with Blake Snell, who removed himself from a first-inning start against the Cincinnati Reds.

However, the injury isn’t considered to be serious, and manager Dave Roberts provided a status update on Snell before game one of the Dodgers’ current series with the San Diego Padres.

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Dave Roberts Makes Blake Snell Announcement

Los Angeles Dodgers v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 11: Blake Snell #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers delivers during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 11, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Manager Dave Roberts noted on Tuesday afternoon that Blake Snell will start for the Dodgers on Saturday of this upcoming weekend.

@FabianArdaya wrote: “Blake Snell will pitch Saturday against the Giants, Dave Roberts said.”

Snell was seen throwing a bullpen on Tuesday afternoon, and when he did have to exit his last start, it wasn’t thought to be serious.

However, with Blake Snell, injury concerns are always a possibility (as the case with every pitcher), but it’s good news that he’s already being announced as an upcoming starter this weekend.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Los Angeles Dodgers Dealt Good Blake Snell News Before Padres Game

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