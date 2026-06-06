Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Comments on Roki Sasaki’s Dominance Against Angels

The Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off a 1-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, June 5, at Dodger Stadium.

The victory came after dropping their Thursday matchup to the Arizona Diamondbacks by a score of 3-2.

Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Impressed by Roki Sasaki

According to Sonja Chen of MLB.com, following Friday’s game, manager Dave Roberts spoke with the media and commented on Roki Sasaki’s performance on the mound.

“This is the guy that we saw on video in Japan, and that we hoped to get,” he stated, per Chen.

Roberts added, “I think that we were all guilty of expecting it to be seamless. Certainly unfair to Roki, not appreciating that there has to be some transition period. He went through some tough times and some doubts, but he’s gotten to the other side.”

Indeed, after signing with Los Angeles as a free agent in January 2025, the right-hander navigated a period of uncertainty as he adjusted to playing in the Major Leagues.

But on Friday, his potential became clear once again.

By the end of the game, he had logged 10 strikeouts across seven innings pitched, walking two batters along the way.

He tabbed a new career-high in strikeouts.

MLB World Reacts to Sasaki’s Dominance

@BenVerlander: “Notice to the league: Roki Sasaki has it figured out.”

@MLB: “A night to remember for Roki Sasaki.”

@DodgersNation: “Roki Sasaki just had the best start of his career vs. the Angels tonight.”

@DodgersNation: “On a day when nothing went right, Roki Sasaki and Freddie Freeman bailed the Dodgers out. This is why the Dodgers are reigning champions: their roster is so deep, and Friday night showed it.”

@PitchingNinja: “Roki Sasaki’s unhittable 3-splitter sequence. That’s not fair.”

Sasaki’s 2026 Campaign

Ahead of the Dodgers’ second matchup of their three-game series against the Angels, the 24-year-old arm is logging a 4.03 ERA and 60 strikeouts across 58.0 innings pitched through 11 starts.

His May splits resulted in a 3.18 ERA and 28 strikeouts across 28.1 innings of work through five starts.

His initial performance in the Majors was rather concerning — his work did not reflect the player he was on video.

Slowly, he started to turn a corner.

As noted by Chen, his rookie season was nothing short of underwhelming.

Now, in his 2026 campaign, and with a remarkable game under his belt, he is returning to the Japanese superstar that originally captured the ballclub’s attention.

“I’m making small adjustments all the time. I think that because of that, everything’s kind of put together,” said Sasaki, via interpreter Kensuke Okubo. “When I do that, I find a good rhythm out there. That kind of keeps me going.”

On Saturday at 10:10 p.m. ET, the Dodgers and the Angels will be facing off for a second time.

Their series finale will take place on Sunday before the Dodgers hit the road to play a three-game set against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Fans and the franchise alike are banking on Sasaki continuing his dominance on the mound. The talent is there — he needs to gain consistency.