Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Drops Eyebrow-Raising Quote on Potential Tarik Skubal Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers have become baseball’s biggest lightning rod over the last several seasons, and manager Dave Roberts just added even more fuel to the fire.

As speculation continues to swirl around Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal ahead of the trade deadline, Roberts was asked about the possibility of the Dodgers acquiring the two-time reigning American League Cy Young Award winner.

His response immediately grabbed attention across Major League Baseball.

Speaking to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Roberts acknowledged not only that the Dodgers could pursue a blockbuster deal for Skubal, but that they may be one of the few organizations capable of pulling it off.

“They would go ballistic,” Roberts said while laughing.

“But we would have the prospect capital to do that. We are one of the teams that could do that with the Tigers.”

For a franchise already accused by some fans of stockpiling too much talent, the idea of Skubal joining a rotation that already features Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani would undoubtedly send shockwaves throughout the sport.

Roberts Doesn’t Shut Down Skubal Speculation

While Roberts stopped short of indicating that trade talks are actively underway, his comments highlighted what makes the Dodgers such a unique threat whenever a superstar becomes available.

Multiple reports have linked Los Angeles to Skubal, with executives around baseball viewing the Dodgers as one of the few clubs possessing both the financial flexibility and prospect depth needed to make a deal happen.

Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden recently identified the Dodgers as a top potential landing spot, citing the organization’s elite farm system.

Los Angeles currently boasts several highly regarded prospects, including outfielders Zyhir Hope, Josue De Paula, Eduardo Quintero and Mike Sirota.

Bowden suggested a realistic package could include one of those premium outfield prospects paired with a young pitcher such as Emmet Sheehan, Justin Wrobleski, River Ryan or Christian Zazueta.

The biggest obstacle, however, may not be the Dodgers’ willingness to pay the price. It remains whether the Tigers are actually prepared to move a pitcher widely considered one of the best arms in baseball.

Still, Roberts’ comments made it clear that if Detroit listens to offers, Los Angeles believes it has the assets necessary to enter the conversation.

Roberts Fires Back at Critics of Dodgers’ Spending

The possibility of the Dodgers landing another superstar has also intensified ongoing debate surrounding baseball’s economic structure.

Los Angeles has become a central talking point during discussions about a potential salary cap, with critics arguing the organization enjoys an unfair advantage because of its financial resources.

Roberts pushed back strongly against that narrative.

“My honest opinion is the majority of takes about the Dodgers couldn’t be more lazy, that it’s just about the payroll,” Roberts told Nightengale.

“It’s about the draft. It’s about layering on where we pick in the draft annually. The player development. How we acquire international talent. How we perform consistently at the major-league level.”

Roberts went even further, suggesting many organizations spend too much time focusing on the Dodgers instead of improving themselves.

“I actually think it’s a competitive advantage in the sense that people feel that way, and not look at themselves in the mirror and see how they can operate things better,” Roberts said. “So that’s beneficial for us.”

Whether Skubal ultimately lands in Los Angeles remains to be seen.

But Roberts’ candid response made one thing clear: if the opportunity arises, the Dodgers won’t be afraid to explore one of the biggest trades baseball has seen in years.