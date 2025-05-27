Dodgers’ $72M Gamble on Scott Faces Pressure

Since signing him in the offseason, Tanner Scott has yet to deliver the level of pitching the Los Angeles Dodgers anticipated when they gave him a $72 million contract.

Since becoming one of the highest-paid relievers in Major League Baseball after leaving the San Diego Padres, he has faced immense expectations. However, his struggles this season have led many to question whether he truly has what it takes.

A Bumpy Beginning

In the 2024 season, Scott impressed with a 1.72 ERA while pitching for the Miami Marlins and later the Padres following a July trade. This year, however, his ERA has climbed to 3.28, and he’s already recorded four blown saves, two of which have come in his last four appearances.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts still has faith in the 30-year-old, while keeping a closer eye on his performance.

“I think the stuff is still good,” Roberts said. “It’s just right now, it just seems like when there is a mistake, they find some outfield grass or put a good swing on it.”

Scott let his fourth save chance slip away against the New York Mets, a costly mistake in a matchup where the Dodgers badly needed a win against a National League rival. Though they eventually pulled off a victory in extra innings, it was a clear sign of the bullpen’s rising challenges, having to carry the load following Scott’s mistake.

Looking to Overcome Injuries and Bullpen Challenges

Los Angeles has hit a rough patch this past month, with the pitching staff dealing with injury after injury and the bullpen struggling to keep up with its usual standard, weighed down by inconsistent performances.

Despite solid strikeout numbers, 26 Ks and just two walks, Scott’s performance this season has been uneven. He’s converted 10 saves out of 14 chances, but giving up 22 hits and nine earned runs across nearly 25 innings raises some concerns, especially for a pitcher with his experience.

The Dodgers brought in the All-Star left-hander during the offseason to strengthen a bullpen already wrestling injuries throughout the pitching staff.

With 14 pitchers sidelined on the injured list, the team is currently carrying the fifth-highest ERA in the National League. Despite that, Roberts remains confident in his squad, keeping hope alive for Los Angeles.

A turning point may be on the horizon for the Dodgers’ pitching staff, as superstar Shohei Ohtani nears his return to the mound. After recovering from surgery to repair his right ulnar collateral ligament, Ohtani is approaching his Dodgers pitching debut and return as the dynamic two-way player fans have been eagerly awaiting.

Time to Bounce Back

As the Dodgers push toward the top of the MLB, Scott’s role highlights how a team can come back from rough patches and overcome slumps. His journey from the Padres to Los Angeles shows that baseball is about more than just individual talent, it’s about how a team leans on each other, especially when the bullpen is struggling.

Right now, the Dodgers are in a series against the Cleveland Guardians, a team battling for the top spot in the American League Central. After that, they face the Yankees, who they went head-to-head with in last year’s World Series.

If the Dodgers want to secure back-to-back World Series titles, they’ll have to push through the setbacks they’ve faced and fight for their place in the standings.