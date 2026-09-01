Dodgers Announce Kyle Tucker Decision Before Cardinals Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are getting ready for a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals, starting on Tuesday.

Los Angeles is coming off a series against the Detroit Tigers that saw them take two of three games. But as they get ready for this matchup with St. Louis, the team knows that it needs to play better.

The Dodgers are fighting for playoff position in the National League, most notably for a top-two seed in the standings. Los Angeles is battling with the Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers, and Chicago Cubs for the spot, making every game that much more crucial.

Kyle Tucker Decision Announced

Ahead of the opener against the Cardinals, the Dodgers have revealed the lineup. Within it, the team will be batting outfielder Kyle Tucker in the number six spot.

Dodgers 9/1 S. Ohtani DH

F. Freeman 1B

M. Betts SS

M. Muncy 3B

W. Smith C

K. Tucker RF

T. Edman CF

E. Hernández LF

A. Freeland 2B E. Lauer SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 1, 2026

Tucker has been at the center of discussion with the Dodgers this season due to his struggles. After signing his massive four-year, $240 million contract over the offseason, 2026 has been a year to forget for the former All-Star.

So far this year, Tucker has hit .228 with 11 home runs and 57 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .683.

The Dodgers have tried everything to help Tucker snap out of the long slump, but nothing has stuck so far. Tucker has discussed his issues at the plate this year, with him somewhat at a loss.

“Just feel a good swing, try and find something that I can repeat with good ball flight, whether it’s hit the other way or pulled,” Tucker said. “Just try to do something like that and carry it over to the game.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has been very supportive of Tucker this year, making sure he knows that the team is behind him, even with the ongoing struggles.

We’re in a fight. And I think that he understands that there’s no other alternative but to keep going forward,” Roberts said. “We just got to get through this together. … He’s not on an island, we’re here to support him, I’m here to support him and anything that we can do to unlock him we’re gonna do.”

Can Kyle Tucker Break Through This Year?

With the postseason starting in a few weeks, the Dodgers will need Tucker to be somewhat productive. The team has paid him a lot of money, so his issues have been magnified completely.

If Tucker can break through over the final stretch of games, or in the postseason, he would have a chance to change the narratives around his season. But it will be up to him to put it together on the field.

2026 has been a tough year all around for Tucker on both sides of the ball, but there is still time to change everything up. However, the clock is ticking, and the veteran will need to make more of an impact before it’s too late.