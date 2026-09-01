Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Will Smith News Before Cardinals Game

After winning their series against the Detroit Tigers this past weekend, the Los Angeles Dodgers are returning home to face the St. Louis Cardinals.

With the calendar turning to September, that means MLB rosters have officially expanded.

And the Dodgers are returning a key piece to their offense in the form of Will Smith, who has been sidelined for several months with a neck injury. In other roster moves, LA recalled Alex Freeland….

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Dodgers Officially Activate Will Smith

The Los Angeles Dodgers X account formally announced the Will Smith news:

“The Dodgers have activated catchers Will Smith and Dalton Rushing and LHP Justin Wrobleski from the injured list, and added IF Alex Freeland to the active roster. In order to make room on the roster, the Dodgers optioned OF Alek Thomas and designated catcher Ben Rortvedt for assignment.”

In something of a surprise move, Dalton Rushing has been activated off the IL with Will Smith, and then, in a non-surprise move, Ben Rortvedt has been DFA’d.

These are two great additions for the Dodgers offense, which has been struggling lately.

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More on Will Smith Activation

These recent roster moves have the potential to give the Dodgers a lot of momentum headed into the final month of their season, as LA continues to hunt down the Brewers for the top overall record in MLB and stave off the Atlanta Braves for the #2 seed in the NL.

Will Smith has been sidelined since May with a neck issue and has only played in 52 games this season.

Across 173 at-bats, Smith is batting .249 with six home runs, five doubles, and an OPS+ of 101.

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