Dodgers Announce Shohei Ohtani Move During Nationals Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are getting ready for the finale of a three-game series with the Washington Nationals.

Los Angeles has taken the first two games of the series, with the offense coming to life a little. This has been one of the bigger problems for the Dodgers in recent weeks, with the team showing massive inconsistency from the plate.

Shohei Ohtani Decision vs Nationals

So ahead of the series finale, the Dodgers have released the lineup for the game. Within it, the Dodgers have again left two-way slugger Shohei Ohtani out of the lineup due to injury.

No Shohei Ohtani in the Dodgers lineup for a fourth consecutive day. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) September 6, 2026

Ohtani has missed the last three games due to ongoing knee and bicep injuries. The slugger

Shohei Ohtani Injury Update

The team has been dealing with some injuries, but none have been bigger than Ohtani’s. Ohtani hasn’t been able to showcase his two-way abilities in months, leading to more concerns around him.

However, the Dodgers have remained consistent in their message that they aren’t concerned about Ohtani. But the tape says otherwise.

In his last game on Wednesday this week, Ohtani went 0-for-4 at the plate. And in his final at-bat, he grimaced, showing some real discomfort.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he is hopeful that Ohtani won’t have to go on the injured list. But there is always a chance, especially with the star missing so much time.