Dodgers Announce Shohei Ohtani Move During Nationals Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are getting ready for the finale of a three-game series with the Washington Nationals.
Los Angeles has taken the first two games of the series, with the offense coming to life a little. This has been one of the bigger problems for the Dodgers in recent weeks, with the team showing massive inconsistency from the plate.
Shohei Ohtani Decision vs Nationals
So ahead of the series finale, the Dodgers have released the lineup for the game. Within it, the Dodgers have again left two-way slugger Shohei Ohtani out of the lineup due to injury.
No Shohei Ohtani in the Dodgers lineup for a fourth consecutive day.
— Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) September 6, 2026
Ohtani has missed the last three games due to ongoing knee and bicep injuries. The slugger
Shohei Ohtani Injury Update
The team has been dealing with some injuries, but none have been bigger than Ohtani’s. Ohtani hasn’t been able to showcase his two-way abilities in months, leading to more concerns around him.
However, the Dodgers have remained consistent in their message that they aren’t concerned about Ohtani. But the tape says otherwise.
In his last game on Wednesday this week, Ohtani went 0-for-4 at the plate. And in his final at-bat, he grimaced, showing some real discomfort.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he is hopeful that Ohtani won’t have to go on the injured list. But there is always a chance, especially with the star missing so much time.
“There’s a chance … that we could almost just be in bed with the idea that whether it’s six, seven, eight days — [it’s] better than [15] days,” Roberts said, “if he’s trending in the right direction.”
Ohtani hasn’t pitched since July 3 due to the injuries, but now he seems to be dealing with pain at the plate. The slugger had remained in the Dodgers’ lineup over the months since the issue wasn’t impacting him much.
But this no longer seems to be the case. So it remains to be seen what the Dodgers will do with the star moving forward.
“I feel that it’s gotten a lot better given his demeanor the last couple days,” Roberts said. “What I have learned about Shohei is when he doesn’t feel well, physically, he gets more short, and it’s just not the same personality, which makes sense. And so I think the last couple days he’s gotten a lot more loose and easy-going.”
Can Dodgers Survive Without Shohei Ohtani?
The Dodgers do have a very talented roster besides Ohtani, but without the two-way star, things could be tough. Ohtani does a little of everything for Los Angeles, making his injury situation even more concerning.
This team wants to win the World Series again, completing the three-peat. But if Ohtani isn’t healthy, it could become a roadblock for the Dodgers once the playoffs start.
Los Angeles has been taking precautions with the two-way star now, in preparation for the stretch run. But Ohtani’s injury doesn’t seem to be getting better in the way that the team had hoped.
This issue doesn’t seem to be going away, and it’s something that both sides will have to deal with going forward. Ohtani will do what he can to heal, but he may be forced to miss more time before the regular season ends.
Dodgers Announce Shohei Ohtani Move During Nationals Series