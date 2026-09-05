Dodgers Announce Sudden Max Muncy News Before Nationals Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a late lineup change ahead of their game against the Washington Nationals. Max Muncy has been scratched from the lineup and replaced by Kike Hernandez.

It’s unclear what caused Muncy’s late scratch from the lineup. The Nationals are starting a right-hander, Cade Cavalli. The Dodgers originally had Muncy batting cleanup in their original lineup.

Hernandez typically sits against right-handed pitching. Only 17 of his 55 plate appearances this season have come against righties. He’ll bat eighth in the Dodgers’ new lineup.

Muncy wasn’t the only Dodger removed from the lineup. Dalton Rushing, who was set for a start as the designated hitter, was scratched as well. Alex Call enters the game in left field, with Teoscar Hernandez moving to DH.

The Dodgers should provide an update on Muncy’s absence. That should come in either a team announcement relayed by reporters or manager Dave Roberts does after the game.

Max Muncy’s 2026 Season

Max Muncy is having one of his best seasons in a Dodger uniform. In 130 games, he’s slashed a .245/.344/.482 with 26 home runs. His offense is rated as 26% better than the league-average hitter, with a 126 wRC+.

In addition to a solid power bat in their lineup, Muncy has improved his third base defense. He currently grades at +5 Defensive Runs Saved and +3 Outs Above Average at 1,018 innings at the hot corner.

The offense and defense add up to 3.8 fWAR this season. He’s on track to post his fourth 4.0 fWAR season since joining the Dodgers lineup in 2018.

The combination of the solid bat and defense resulted in Muncy being named a National League All-Star for the third time in his career. He previously received the honors in 2019 and 2021.

Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers are hoping to secure a series win against the Nationals. In a tight race with the Atlanta Braves for the National League’s No. 2 seed, they need to stack as many wins as they can get.

Los Angeles and Atlanta enter play on September 5 with identical 84-57 records. The Braves carry the head-to-head tiebreaker after beating the Dodgers five times in six games.

The Dodgers will send right-hander Tyler Glasnow on the mound to oppose Nationals ace Cade Cavalli. First pitch at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium is set for 9:10 p.m. ET/6:10 p.m. PT.