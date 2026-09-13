Dodgers Announce Sudden Mookie Betts Change During Marlins Series

On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers will finish their series with the Miami Marlins in Florida.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Most recently, the Dodgers lost by a score of 4-3 on Saturday.

Mookie Betts (who batted 3rd) finished with one home run and one walk.

Dodgers Announce Sudden Mookie Betts Change

For Sunday’s game, the Dodgers have announced their starting lineup.

Via Fantasy Pros: “LAD Dodgers Lineup 09/13 1. Mookie Betts SS 2. Freddie Freeman 1B 3. Max Muncy DH 4. Will Smith C 5. Kyle Tucker RF 6. Josue De Paula LF 7. Alex Call CF 8. Miguel Rojas 2B 9. Alex Freeland 3B”

Betts has been moved up the leadoff spot on Sunday.

The future Hall of Famer is in the middle of his 7th season with the Dodgers.

He is currently batting .248 with 106 hits, 20 home runs, 61 RBIs, 63 runs and two stolen bases in 110 games.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup: