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Dodgers Announce Sudden Mookie Betts Change During Marlins Series

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 12: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after striking out against the Miami Marlins in the eighth inning of the game at loanDepot park on September 12, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers will finish their series with the Miami Marlins in Florida.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Most recently, the Dodgers lost by a score of 4-3 on Saturday.

Mookie Betts (who batted 3rd) finished with one home run and one walk.

Dodgers Announce Sudden Mookie Betts Change

GettyMookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a pop fly during the third inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 11, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

For Sunday’s game, the Dodgers have announced their starting lineup.

Via Fantasy Pros: “LAD Dodgers Lineup 09/13 1. Mookie Betts SS 2. Freddie Freeman 1B 3. Max Muncy DH 4. Will Smith C 5. Kyle Tucker RF 6. Josue De Paula LF 7. Alex Call CF 8. Miguel Rojas 2B 9. Alex Freeland 3B”

Betts has been moved up the leadoff spot on Sunday.

The future Hall of Famer is in the middle of his 7th season with the Dodgers.

He is currently batting .248 with 106 hits, 20 home runs, 61 RBIs, 63 runs and two stolen bases in 110 games.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyKyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers high fives Will Smith #16 and Mookie Betts #50 after hitting a grand slam during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 11, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Dodgers Announce Sudden Mookie Betts Change During Marlins Series

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