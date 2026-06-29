Dodgers Announced Interesting Kyle Tucker Change Before Athletics Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers currently have the best record in MLB (54-30).

LA most recently defeated their rivals, the San Diego Padres, in a three-game weekend set (on the road). To start the new week in MLB, the Dodgers are heading to West Sacramento to take on the Athletics.

The Dodgers lineup has been released before the first game of the series, and it features a Kyle Tucker change. Tucker and the rest of the Dodgers hitters will face rookie pitcher Gage Jump (3-1, 2.04 ERA, 35 SO), who is a lefty and made his MLB debut earlier this season.

Los Angeles will go with Eric Lauer in the first game of the series. The Dodgers have not lost a game this season that Eric Lauer has pitched in.

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Dodgers’ Kyle Tucker Batting Sixth on Monday

Kyle Tucker may be starting to heat up this season after a slow start. The good news is the Dodgers really only need Tucker’s services in October, but if he can peak at the right time, this Dodgers lineup may truly be unstoppable.

UnderdogMLB wrote:

Dodgers 6/29: “S. Ohtani DH A. Pages CF F. Freeman 1B M. Betts SS T. Hernández LF K. Tucker RF M. Muncy 3B M. Rojas 2B D. Rushing C E. Lauer SP”

As the Dodgers do just about every day, Kyle Tucker is batting sixth on Monday, which is a change because he batted seventh on Sunday afternoon. What makes it interesting is that Kyle Tucker is being moved up a slot in the order despite a lefty starter going for the Athletics.

Kyle Tucker last batted sixth on Friday, June 26, but has mostly been seventh due to his struggles.

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Kyle Tucker This Season….

Kyle Tucker is in the first year of a massive four-year, $240 million contract that he signed this offseason.

Over 78 games played and 285 at-bats, Tucker is batting .239 this season with seven home runs, 44 RBI, and an OPS+ of 101.

His OPS+ and batting average marks this season would be the lowest in a full season in his MLB career.

However, Tucker did have a three-hit performance against the Padres on Saturday, which included a home run.

You obviously hope that Kyle Tucker can strike fire here shortly, but as noted, the Dodgers still hold the best record in MLB, and continue to torment whoever is on their schedule.

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