Yes, the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers are set to face off in another MLB series. The Tigers and Yankees played earlier last week, and will now play a three-game set (in the Bronx).

New York is coming off being swept by the Boston Red Sox in a four-game series over the weekend, and Detroit is fresh off a series loss to the Houston Astros. Detroit’s playoff chances seem to be fading by the day, but for game one of the Yankees-Tigers series, Detroit will roll with Casey Mize (2-5, 2.95 ERA, 58 SO), who has not received any run support this season.

Before the first game of the series, the Tigers are also making a very notable Kevin McGonigle change with his role in the starting lineup.

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Kevin McGonigle Hitting 3rd in Series Opener

In the series opener against the New York Yankees, Kevin McGonigle is batting third for the Tigers, which is a notable change from his recent duties hitting either leadoff of second.

UnderdogMLB wrote (on 6/29):

Tigers 6/29: “M. Vierling LF D. Dingler C K. McGonigle 3B S. Torkelson 1B H. Lee 2B J. Jones DH Z. McKinstry SS B. Malgeri RF J. Outman CF C. Mize SP”

It’s a very interesting change because the Yankees are rolling with southpaw Ryan Weathers as their series-opening starter, and in the past five games, Kevin McGonigle has hit leadoff in every single contest.

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Kevin McGonigle This Season…

After such a strong first half of his rookie season, Kevin McGonigle should absolutely be considered the favorite to win American League Rookie of the Year.

Over 81 games this season, McGonigle has a bWAR of 4.1 with 6 home runs, 85 hits, 18 doubles, and more walks than strikeouts. His OPS+ sits at 126 in his first 300+ MLB at-bats.

Detroit is already seeing some fruitful returns after inking Kevin McGonigle to a nine-year, $150 million contract extension this year.

However, Detroit’s nightmare continues, but at least the Tigers have found their franchise star.

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