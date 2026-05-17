The Los Angeles Dodgers, like every MLB team this weekend, are taking on one of their rivals. For the Dodgers, it’s the Los Angeles Angels in the always-anticipated Freeway Series. The Dodgers are going for the series win on Saturday night, as they romped the Angels in game one in what was a bullpen game. Blake Snell was originally supposed to start that game on Friday night, but he landed on the 15-day IL with ‘Loose Bodies’ in his left elbow.
On Saturday, before the Angels-Dodgers game, manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Blake Snell will undergo surgery on his elbow to repair the damage. The timeline for his return is unknown, but the Dodgers hope that it’s a Tarik Skubal-related timeline, which could clear Snell to return sometime during this season. It’s a tough piece of news for Snell himself, who had just made his 2026 season debut after dealing with a shoulder injury that sidelined him to start the season.
More MLB on Heavy: What are ‘Loose Bodies’ in Elbow After Dodgers’ Blake Snell, Edwin Diaz Injuries?
Blake Snell to Undergo Elbow Surgery
Here are some reactions from across social media regarding the announcement by manager Dave Roberts.
Blake Snell as a Dodgers Pitcher
The Los Angeles Dodgers inked Blake Snell to a five-year, $137 million contract before the 2025 season after he was one of MLB’s biggest free agents. He previously pitched for the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres. He has more Cy Youngs (2) than All-Star appearances, but everyone knows when Snell is on, he’s one of the best southpaws in MLB.
He’s made 12 total starts with Los Angeles (in the regular season), and had a 2.80 ERA over 64.1 innings.
However, the Dodgers likely want to see a little bit more out of Blake Snell after inking him to such a lucrative deal in free agency.
Dodgers News: Blake Snell to Undergo Elbow Surgery to Remove Loose Bodies