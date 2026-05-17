Dodgers News: Blake Snell to Undergo Elbow Surgery to Remove Loose Bodies

The Los Angeles Dodgers, like every MLB team this weekend, are taking on one of their rivals. For the Dodgers, it’s the Los Angeles Angels in the always-anticipated Freeway Series. The Dodgers are going for the series win on Saturday night, as they romped the Angels in game one in what was a bullpen game. Blake Snell was originally supposed to start that game on Friday night, but he landed on the 15-day IL with ‘Loose Bodies’ in his left elbow.

On Saturday, before the Angels-Dodgers game, manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Blake Snell will undergo surgery on his elbow to repair the damage. The timeline for his return is unknown, but the Dodgers hope that it’s a Tarik Skubal-related timeline, which could clear Snell to return sometime during this season. It’s a tough piece of news for Snell himself, who had just made his 2026 season debut after dealing with a shoulder injury that sidelined him to start the season.

More MLB on Heavy: What are ‘Loose Bodies’ in Elbow After Dodgers’ Blake Snell, Edwin Diaz Injuries?

Blake Snell to Undergo Elbow Surgery

Here are some reactions from across social media regarding the announcement by manager Dave Roberts.

@FabianArdaya: A source confirmed that Blake Snell’s specific type of surgery has yet to be determined (as ByJackHarris said). But there is a possibility and hope that he undergoes the NanoNeedle procedure Tarik Skubal had which, in theory, would minimize Snell’s recovery time.” @nelson__espinal: “Blake Snell will indeed be going through elbow surgery to remove the loose bodies, Dave Roberts shared. The Dodgers are hoping that the surgery leads to a quicker recovery. The plan is still for Snell to return for the Dodgers at some point this season.” Snell had made just one start this season, and he gave up four earned runs in three innings. 2025 limited Blake Snell to just 11 starts, as he was injured (similarly) during the early part of the season, and then returned in the later months before putting together an epic October.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Receive Positive Ronald Acuña Jr. & Matt Olson News During Red Sox Series

Blake Snell as a Dodgers Pitcher

The Los Angeles Dodgers inked Blake Snell to a five-year, $137 million contract before the 2025 season after he was one of MLB’s biggest free agents. He previously pitched for the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres. He has more Cy Youngs (2) than All-Star appearances, but everyone knows when Snell is on, he’s one of the best southpaws in MLB.

He’s made 12 total starts with Los Angeles (in the regular season), and had a 2.80 ERA over 64.1 innings.

However, the Dodgers likely want to see a little bit more out of Blake Snell after inking him to such a lucrative deal in free agency.

As the injury is concerned, Snell is in the same boat as Edwin Diaz, who is dealing with the same injury. Reports haven’t fully surfaced yet, but the expectation is that Diaz will begin throwing again later this month, which would be around a month removed from when he went to the IL with loose bodies in his elbow.

It will be interesting to see if the Dodgers consider a small trade for a starter while a few of the mainstays of their pitching staff are sidelined with injury.

More MLB on Heavy: MLB World Reacts to Carlos Rodon Error in Yankees-Mets Game