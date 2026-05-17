MLB World Reacts to Carlos Rodon Error in Yankees-Mets Game

The New York Yankees are currently taking on the New York Mets in the Subway Series. The Yankees won the first game and are going for the series win on Saturday night with Carlos Rodon on the mound.

In Saturday night’s game against the Mets, Carlos Rodon had quite a funky play, and it’s one you just have to see to believe, as it’s hard to explain.

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MLB World Reacts to Carlos Rodon Play in Yankees-Mets

The best way to describe the play is that Carlos Rodon throws a wild pitch, which ricochets off the back wall, bounces back to Carlos Rodon, who barehands the ball to try and get the lead runner at home, and throws it away from the catcher.

At the time of writing this, the Mets lead 5-2 headed into the bottom of the sixth.

Carlos Rodon’s final line: 3.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO.

Here are some other reactions from across the league:

@BaseballWRLD_: “Carlos Rodon my absolute brother in christ what just happened”

#Yankees @GaryHPhillips: “Carlos Rodón’s night is over following a 2-out walk and a Brett Baty RBI double. Another erratic outing for the‘ lefty, who is 2 MLB starts into his season.”

Carlos Rodon has made just two starts this season, and neither of them have been exceptionally well, but he’s still working his way back from injury.

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Carlos Rodon with the Yankees

Carlos Rodon is a three-time MLB All-Star starter. He signed a six-year, $162 million deal with the Yankees before the 2023 season. Rodon was named an All-Star last with the Yankees.

Over 80 starts with New York, Rodon is 37-26 with a 4.02 ERA, and 466 strikeouts.

One of the best qualities of Rodon’s career has been being able to take the ball every fifth day. He started 33 games last season and 32 in 2024. Again, he’s working his way back from injury, but Rodon has surrendered three earned runs in 4.1 innings so far this season.

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Yankees Right Now…

The Yankees are still having a great start to the season, sitting at 28-17, but they are no longer in first place in the American League East.

The Tampa Bay Rays are now atop the AL East with a 1.5 game lead.

New York (Yankees) will conclude its series with the Mets on Sunday, and then take on two division rivals (Blue Jays, Rays) in a seven-game home stretch next week.