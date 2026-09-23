Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman Makes Honest Admission Before Postseason

The Los Angeles Dodgers dismantled the San Diego Padres 7-0 on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. Freddie Freeman led the charge, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs in an offense that produced nine hits and four walks against one of the best pitching staffs in the National League.

The Dodgers are 97-60. Their magic number to clinch a first-round playoff bye is one. A win over the Padres on Wednesday or an Atlanta Braves loss to the Reds gets them there.

For most teams, a bye is a nice bonus. For these Dodgers, Freeman made clear it is something far more necessary than that.

Freeman’s Candid Assessment

Freeman was asked after Tuesday’s win why securing the bye matters so much to this team.

“I think we all know why it’s important,” Freeman said. “There’s a lot of us kind of limping toward the end here. A lot of aches and pains this year.”

The Dodgers have dealt with injuries at nearly every position this season. Shohei Ohtani just spent two weeks on the injured list with knee, biceps, and neck issues. Andy Pages missed a month with a fractured hand. Blake Snell has been building back from his own absence. Tyler Glasnow has never made it through a full regular season without an injury since joining the organization.

What the Bye Provides

The Dodgers have won the World Series in each of the last two seasons. They know how October works. They also know what happens when a team enters the postseason at less than full strength.

A first-round bye would give the Dodgers nearly a week off before the Division Series. It allows pitchers to reset their arms. It allows hitters coming off the injured list, Ohtani and Pages, to get additional at-bats in intrasquad games rather than jumping straight into a high-leverage series.

Freeman’s three-RBI performance on Tuesday was a reminder that the lineup is dangerous when everyone is healthy and clicking. Will Smith and Tommy Edman each homered. Mookie Betts added an RBI double. Kyle Tucker picked up a hit. The pieces are there. The question is whether they can stay on the field long enough to use them.

“We’re playing good baseball,” Freeman said. “We need to carry it on for the next five games.”

Final Word for the Dodgers

The Dodgers are built to win another championship. The talent is there. The pitching is there. The experience is there. What they need now is time. Time to heal. Time to reset. And time to arrive at the postseason as close to full strength as possible.

One more win and the bye is theirs. Freeman made the case for why nothing matters more right now.