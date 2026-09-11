Dodgers Announce Big Freddie Freeman Decision Before Marlins Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers begin a three-game series against Miami Marlins on Friday, September 11. After a back-to-back series sweeps against the Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds, the Dodgers look to extend their win streak to eight games.

Ahead of the 4:10 P.M. PST start time, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts makes an important announcement about first baseman Freddie Freeman.

Freddie Freeman is Out of Lineup for 2nd Straight Game

Per Los Angeles Dodgers beat writer Katie Woo, Dave Roberts announced that Freddie Freeman will sit another game while he nurses a knee injury.

“No lineup yet, but Dave Roberts said Freddie Freeman (knee) won’t be in tonight’s lineup,” Woo wrote on X. “Long travel/turf/additional day of rest all reasons why. Roberts does expect Freeman to be in the lineup Saturday.”

It seems as if Roberts is taking a similar approach with Freeman that he did with Shohei Ohtani to avoid a trip to the IL. However, after returning to the lineup once in seven games, Ohtani found himself on the 15-day IL.

“Just turf, flight, travel, just I think it’s just smart to give him one more day, and then my expectation is he’ll be back in there tomorrow,” Roberts said of Freeman.

The Dodgers have yet to announce the rest of the lineup against the Miami Marlins.

Dodgers Top Prospect Josue De Paula Makes His MLB Debut Against Marlins

After two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani hit the injured list, the Los Angeles Dodgers called up their top prospect Josue De Paula.

De Paula is just 21 years old and is MLB’s no. 6 overall prospect.

“The @Dodgers top prospect is here,” MLB wrote on X. “Josue De Paula is DHing in his Major League debut tonight in Miami!”

De Paula was born on May 24, 2005. Meaning he was five years old when first baseman Freddie Freeman made his MLB debut, and nine years old when Mookie Betts debuted.

Dodgers Lineup vs. Marlins

Blake Snell takes the mound tonight for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Here’s the full staring lineup: