Dodgers Get Major Update on Injured Starter Before Deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers fell 7-6 to the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. Shohei Ohtani went 3-for-4 with a leadoff homer and doubled in the ninth to bring the tying run home, but Mookie Betts grounded out with runners on second and third to end it.

The pitching staff took the hit Tuesday, but the larger rotation picture has been the story in Los Angeles for weeks. Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell have been out since May. Ohtani has not pitched since July 3. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Justin Wrobleski, and Emmet Sheehan have carried the load, but the Dodgers know the October version of this team needs more.

On Tuesday, they got the kind of news that matters heading into the final week before the deadline.

Dodgers Get Notable Update on Pitcher

Tyler Glasnow is scheduled to face hitters in a live batting practice session on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

Manager Dave Roberts said a minor league rehab assignment could follow shortly after if Glasnow responds well.

The right-hander has been sidelined since early May with recurring back spasms, an issue he has managed throughout his career. The Dodgers tried to ramp him up earlier in the summer, but the discomfort persisted and the club shut him down completely to let the inflammation calm down.

That decision appears to have paid off. Wednesday’s session will be his second live BP in the past couple of weeks, and it represents the furthest he has progressed since the injury. A rehab assignment would put him on a real timeline to return to the rotation in August.

Snell, Smith, and Ohtani

Glasnow was not the only update worth tracking. Snell is scheduled to throw four innings in a rehab game with Single-A Ontario on Wednesday, and Roberts expressed confidence that Snell could be close to rejoining the club if the outing goes well.

All-Star catcher Will Smith has also started baseball activities after being sidelined since early June with a neck injury. Roberts said Smith is pain-free and will begin a throwing and hitting program.

Shohei Ohtani revealed Tuesday night that a bicep issue has complicated his return to the mound alongside the knee injury. Roberts confirmed that a bullpen session in Philadelphia last week did not go well, and no date exists for when Ohtani will throw again.

“It’s still July,” Ohtani said. “What judgment will be made in August and September can be decided then.”

Final Word for the Dodgers

Glasnow throwing live BP on Wednesday. Snell throwing four innings in a rehab game the same day. Smith starting baseball activities. The health picture in Los Angeles is moving in one direction right now, and it is the right one.

The deadline conversation has been about what the Dodgers need to add. The answer might already be on the roster.