Dodgers Trade Pitch Lands Future Superstar Third Baseman

The longer Max Muncy continues to struggle, the more it feels inevitable that the Los Angeles Dodgers will make a move to improve their situation at third base.

Muncy, the 34-year-old entering his 10th MLB season and eighth with the Dodgers, has had three seasons with a sub-.200 batting average, and he appears to be well on his way to a fourth. Entering the game on Friday at Arizona, Muncy is batting .188, and for the first time in his career, Muncy has more strikeouts (43) than he does hits (21) and walks (19) combined.

Muncy has worked hard to figure out the cause of his issues. He’s even tried wearing glasses for the first time.

But Los Angeles is chasing history, trying to become a back-to-back champion, and may not have the time or patience to wait for Muncy to straighten himself out. The Dodgers have one of the top offenses in baseball, but imagine how much better they could be without a hole in the lineup filling the third base spot.

Baltimore’s No. 2 Prospect Coby Mayo Has Mashed Triple-A Pitching

There has been plenty of speculation over the potential of Los Angeles trading for St. Louis Cardinals third baseman – and Southern California native – Nolan Arenado, but USA Today’s Bob Nightengale indicated in the news and notes section of his May 4 column that the Dodgers “have yet to express interest” in acquiring Arenado, or his salary.

Perhaps Los Angeles would be more interested in a cheaper, long-term answer. Jim Riley from BALLCAP Sports believes the Dodgers could take advantage of the pitching woes in Baltimore and pick up a future third base superstar.

Coby Mayo, currently ranked No. 2 among Baltimore prospects and No. 11 overall, has impressed during his climb through the Orioles’ farm system. In 179 Triple-A games over the past two-plus seasons, the 23-year-old has a .275 average with 40 home runs and 144 RBIs.

“Mayo could be a cornerstone-type player for the Baltimore Orioles,” Riley said.

Or maybe for the Dodgers, as Riley suggested that the Orioles “need to consider Coby Mayo as a serious trade candidate” to address its issues.

As the Baltimore Orioles have stumbled out to an unexpectedly poor start, currently 13-23 and in last place in the AL East, pitching has been a big reason behind the struggles. The team’s staff has combined for a 5.50 ERA that is next-to-last in MLB, and injuries in the starting rotation have also taken a toll.

MLB Analyst Suggests LA Package Tony Gonsolin in Trade for Coby Mayo

While the Dodgers have also dealt with injuries among their starters, they hope to have a few of them back in the rotation soon, and they enjoy some depth at Triple-A. So Riley opined that Los Angeles would be willing to part with 30-year-old right-hander Tony Gonsolin, who has worked his way back to the mound after Tommy John surgery forced him to miss the 2024 season.

“Orioles fans, you would have two years of Tony Gonsolin, who has proven himself to be a more than capable pitcher,” Riley said. “I would like where Gonin would fit in this rotation, a solid three, maybe a four at worst.”

To soften the blow of trading away a rising talent in Mayo, Riley proposed that Baltimore also send 41-year-old pitcher Charlie Morton and remove his salary from the books, while the Dodgers include 19-year-old outfield prospect Josue De Paula, ranked No. 2 for the Dodgers and No. 35 overall.

“So this trade gets Mayo to the Dodgers, and he fits in there right away,” Riley said.