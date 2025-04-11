Nearing Return as Dodgers Navigate Pitching Injuries

Since undergoing Tommy John surgery towards the end of the 2023 season, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin is progressing toward his return to the team.

The right-handed pitcher missed the entire 2024 season after undergoing surgery in late August 2023. He had been placed on the injured list on August 19 of that year due to inflammation in his right forearm. After battling elbow issues throughout the season, the discomfort eventually became too severe, leaving him unable to effectively pitch against Major League hitters.

Recovery Process

This spring, the Dodgers placed Gonsolin, 30, on the 15-day injured list due to back tightness unrelated to his prior recovery – further delaying his return to the team.

The 2022 All-Star returned from the IL at the beginning of April and has made two starts while rehabbing with Triple-A Oklahoma City. On Wednesday, Gonsolin threw 3.1 innings against the Round Rock Express in Texas, allowing just one unearned run while striking out seven, across 46 total pitches.

Building his way back up to the Major Leagues, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave reporters some insight on the timeline of his anticipated return.

“I think the plan for him is to make sure he gets up to five innings or potentially six innings,” Roberts said to The Orange County Register. “So, he’s a few weeks away.”

While he’s currently been limited to the 3.1 innings he pitched in Wednesday’s game, Gonsolin still has a few weeks of recovery remaining before he can add to the Dodgers’ pitching depth.

Adjusting to Setbacks

Injuries to their pitching staff have taken a toll on the Dodgers this season, forcing them to test the waters of their talent pool earlier than expected.

Starting pitcher Blake Snell was recently put on the 15-day IL, due to inflammation in his throwing shoulder, which has shut him down from pitching until at least Monday, April 14. Along with Snell, two-way player Shohei Ohtani has been progressing towards his long-awaited debut on the mound since 2023 – with his last pitch being in a game while still with the Los Angeles Angels.

Ohtani underwent surgery on his left shoulder after sustaining an injury in Game 2 of the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees. Since then, he has been recovering and limited to playing exclusively as a designated hitter.

Veteran left-hander Clayton Kershaw is also among the Dodgers’ pitchers currently on the injured list, placed on the 60-day IL as he continues to recover from offseason surgery on his left knee and big toe. The ten-time All-Star is expected to make his return sometime in late May.

With several pitchers sidelined, the Dodgers have turned to their Triple-A talent to test the depth of their roster. This week, Justin Wrobleski and Landon Knack were called up from Oklahoma City to start Games 2 and 3 against the Washington Nationals. However, both struggled in their outings and failed to make a strong impression.

Wrobleski has been optioned back to Triple-A, while Knack remains on the active roster for the time being.

To maintain their standing as one of baseball’s top teams, the Dodgers are counting on the swift recoveries of Gonsolin and other pitchers currently in rehab. With hopes high for their return, the team is focused on staying on track for a repeat World Series championship.