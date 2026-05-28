Dodgers Make ‘Significant’ Kike Hernandez Announcement Before Rockies Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers just returned the services of infielder/outfielder Kike Hernandez.

However, as the Dodgers take on the Colorado Rockies and go for the sweep on Wednesday evening, Kike Hernandez news surfaced before the game, and it’s not great for Los Angeles. Disclaimer: If you’re into that sort of thing, the Dodgers are the biggest favorites (-420) in quite some time across MLB in tonight’s Dodgers-Rockies game in LA. Shohei Ohtani is pitching and hitting, and the Dodgers’ offense is starting to click.

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Kike Hernandez Has ‘Significant’ Oblique Tear

Per several reports, and ultimately manager Dave Roberts, Kike Hernandez has a pretty significant oblique tear that he suffered in yesterday’s win.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco wrote:

“Roberts didn’t specify a timeline on Hernández, but it sounds like another extended absence is inevitable. Hernández just returned from a season-opening injured list stint on Monday. He’d undergone elbow surgery shortly after the World Series and needed the first couple months of the regular season to complete his rehab.”

Oblique tears can be pretty serious in MLB, and if the initial diagnosis sounds like 3-4 weeks, then it could be longer than both Hernandez and the Dodgers think.

Fabian Ardaya wrote: “Kiké Hernández could miss around 6-8 weeks with the oblique, depending on when symptoms subside.”

So, yeah, not great news for Kike Hernandez, but the good news for the Dodgers is they continue to win. Kike Hernandez had gone 4-for-4 this season in four at-bats this season.

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Kike Hernandez’s MLB Career/Time with the Dodgers

Since rejoining the Dodgers in 2023, Hernandez hasn’t been much of an offensive threat. He’s consistently been a .230s hitter in the regular season for a couple of years, and most of those years he spent a long time on the Injured List as well.

He played 92 games last season, and batted .255 with 10 home runs, and an OPS+ of 72 in 232 at-bats.

His career average is .237 over 13 MLB seasons. Hernandez has also played with the Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox, and Miami Marlins. All of those teams except the Red Sox came before he originally joined the Dodgers in 2015.

Kike is known for his charisma on the diamond, his infectious personality, and coming up huge in many MLB playoff runs for the Los Angeles Dodgers over the years. He’s one of those Dodger players who has 3X World Series rings since 2020.

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