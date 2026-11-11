Dodgers Predicted to Steal Padres Star in Massive Offseason Move

As the Los Angeles Dodgers move forward in the offseason, the team has some work to do across the roster.

With Los Angeles falling short in terms of completing a three-peat this season, the front office is now getting to work on the team, trying to win anotehr World Series. One of the bigger goals for the Dodgers is to get younger around the roster, with the team’s core aging.

The Dodgers still have a very strong core in place, but the team has to find a way to add around the edges to compete next season. Los Angeles has been in the business of adding each offseason, much to the annoyance of teams around the league.

But this is always about trying to win, and how the impending lockout will play into everything remains to be seen. However, for now, the Dodgers are going for another title, and the team has been linked with a few players already.

Dodgers Linked to Another All-Star

One name that has been linked with Los Angeles is left-hander Adrain Morejon, who has spent time with the San Diego Padres. Morejon is going to be one of the more highly desired bullpen arms this offseason, and the Dodgers could look to strike.

Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors has predicted that Morejon will end up with the Dodgers this offseason. The projection for the left-hander came in at five years, worth $80 million.

“Beyond his sheer dominance, Morejon is one of the market’s youngest free agents. He won’t turn 28 until February. Teams are buying two to three more prime seasons with him than they would a more standard free agent who’s entering his age-30 or age-31 season.

“There are only eight relievers in the past decade to sign free agent contracts of four or more years with annual values north of $10MM. Morejon seems like a near-lock to be the ninth. He’s younger than Edwin Díaz was when Díaz signed for five years and $102MM, and he’s better than Tanner Scott was when he signed for four years and $72MM. A five-year deal that pays Morejon in excess of $15MM annually is distinctly possible,” MLB Trade Rumors wrote.

This season, Morejon posted a 2.83 ERA over 76 appearances, with the lefty throwing 86.0 innings for the Padres.

Should Dodgers Make This Move?

While Los Angeles has invested heavily in the bullpen over the last few years, adding someone like Morejon could be helpful. Not only would it weaken the rival Padres, but the lefty could completely bolster the bullpen.

Morejon could also look to make a jump to being a starter as well, which the Dodgers may want for the long regular season. The left-hander could fit in well with Los Angeles, giving manager Dave Roberts a reliable presence to use.

Overall, this could be a strong landing spot for Morejon, as he would get paid while also continuing to play for a contending team. It may be tough for him to leave San Diego for the Dodgers, but money tends to speak when it comes to free agency.