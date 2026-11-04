Dodgers Predicted to Land Orioles All-Star in $110 Million Blockbuster

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be preparing to make another major investment in their pitching staff, and one MLB analyst believes they could land a former All-Star from the Baltimore Orioles.

Left-handed starter Trevor Rogers is entering free agency following an up-and-down 2026 season, and Los Angeles has been predicted to sign him to a five-year, $110 million contract.

The prediction comes as the Dodgers face important decisions about their starting rotation, including whether they will retain ace Tarik Skubal, who is also entering free agency.

Los Angeles has already been predicted to compete with the New York Mets for Skubal in a potential $425 million deal.

However, Rogers could represent another intriguing option for a Dodgers team looking to return to the World Series in 2027.

Dodgers Predicted to Sign Trevor Rogers in $110 Million Deal

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report projected Rogers would sign a five-year, $110 million contract with Los Angeles.

Kelly’s proposed agreement would also include a player opt-out after the 2028 season, potentially allowing Rogers to return to free agency after two years.

The former Miami Marlins All-Star finished 2026 with a 10-11 record, 4.03 ERA and 157 strikeouts across 169 2/3 innings.

Those numbers were a step backward from his outstanding 2025 campaign, when Rogers posted a 1.81 ERA across 18 starts for Baltimore.

However, the 28-year-old improved considerably as the 2026 season progressed.

According to Kelly, Rogers recorded a 3.52 ERA over his final 13 starts, providing further evidence that he could develop into a dependable frontline starter.

Los Angeles has developed a reputation for investing in high-upside talent, and Rogers would give the organization another established left-handed option.

There are risks, however. Rogers has dealt with injuries and inconsistency throughout his career, making a nine-figure commitment a significant gamble.

For the Dodgers, a team with the loftiest of expectations each season, it might be a risk worth taking.

Dodgers Face Major Pitching Decisions Entering 2027

Los Angeles already has an impressive collection of starting pitchers, including Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and Roki Sasaki.

The Dodgers expect Shohei Ohtani to return to pitching in 2027, although his workload remains uncertain following an injury-plagued 2026 campaign.

Despite that depth, the Dodgers have experienced significant durability concerns within their rotation.

Snell and Glasnow combined for just 22 regular-season starts in 2026, demonstrating why Los Angeles could benefit from additional reliable innings.

Rogers made a career-high 30 starts for Baltimore this season, showing improved durability after several injury-affected campaigns.

The Orioles extended Rogers a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer on November 2.

Rogers has until November 17 to accept or decline the offer. If he rejects it and signs elsewhere, Baltimore would receive draft-pick compensation, while the signing team would face a corresponding penalty.

Los Angeles must also determine how aggressively to pursue Skubal, who joined the team in a blockbuster trade during the 2026 season.

Retaining Skubal would require an enormous financial commitment, potentially making another expensive starting pitcher less appealing.

Nevertheless, the Dodgers have repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to spend heavily to strengthen their championship chances.

Whether Rogers becomes a serious target remains uncertain, but Kelly’s prediction presents another possibility for Los Angeles as it prepares for a critical offseason.