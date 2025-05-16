Dodgers’ Rare Feat On Shohei Ohtani Bobblehead Night Has Fans Buzzing

What started as a fun promotional giveaway turned into one of the most jaw-dropping offensive explosions of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ season.

On Shohei Ohtani Bobblehead Night at Dodger Stadium, the club delivered a performance that fans won’t forget anytime soon.

With a packed house eager to celebrate their two-way superstar, the Dodgers didn’t just come out victorious for the second consecutive game—they made history. A 19–2 demolition of the Athletics turned a themed night into a record-setting parade that had the home crowd going wild.

Shohei Ohtani Delivers Emphatically, Yet Again

Ohtani, fittingly, was front and center. He crushed two towering home runs and racked up six RBIs in what became his 20th career multi-homer game. His first blast traveled 416 feet, while the second soared 418 feet into the Los Angeles night. The performance moved him into a tie with Aaron Judge and Kyle Schwarber for the MLB home run lead with 15.

He wasn’t alone in lighting it up. Rookie Andy Pages added a 416-foot three-run shot of his own, and Hyeseong Kim reached base five times while scoring three runs. In total, every Dodgers starter recorded at least one hit.

Fans took to social media on the Dodgers’ historic night

The 19–2 rout was the Dodgers’ largest margin of victory against any American League opponent in franchise history, per ESPN. The team exploded for 13 runs in the first four innings alone, effectively putting the game out of reach before fans had even settled in. It also marked the second-straight blowout win, as Los Angeles has now outscored opponents 28–5 over the past two games.

After Ohtani’s second homer on Thursday, social media did its thing. Dodgers fans marveled at the team-wide dominance, and openly endorsed their superstar as the favorite for MVP.

As more fans piled on, one made the message clear: “BRO NO ONE IS BETTER.”

To add a touch of surreal comedy to the night, the Athletics used backup catcher Jhonny Pereda on the mound late in the game. In a bizarre twist, he struck out Ohtani with an 89 mph fastball—and kept the ball.

The Dodgers are just two games removed from an 11–1 blowout loss to these same Athletics on May 13. Since then, they’ve made them pay, concluding the three-game series with two convincing beatdowns.

This was a tone-setting win for a team that’s been heating up at the right time. The Dodgers are now 17–4 at home—the best home record in the baseball. They’ve also extended their streak to six consecutive unbeaten series, underscoring their momentum heading into a pivotal stretch of the season.

The Dodgers now shift focus to a crosstown matchup with the Los Angeles Angels, as Dustin May (1–3, 4.08 ERA) takes the mound.

Whether it’s bobblehead magic or just a team finding its rhythm, one thing’s certain: The Dodgers have raised the bar high in May.