Dodgers Get Encouraging Injury Update on Tommy Edman Amid Max Muncy News

The Los Angeles Dodgers currently sit atop the National League West with a 33-20 record, following their series win against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Now back in Los Angeles, the Dodgers look to extend their lead in a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies.

While the offense looks to keep on chugging, the Dodgers faced a bit of an injury scare on Friday with Max Muncy taking a 95 MPH fastball to the wrist. However, with Muncy nursing a day-to-day injury, the Dodgers did a one-for-one swap with Kikè Hernandez set to make his season debut tonight.

Hernandez is one of two Dodger utility players that started the 2026 season on the 60-day IL and have yet to see the field. The other being Tommy Edman.

Among all this Hernandez and Muncy chatter, Edman’s recovery process has finally taken off.

Los Angeles Dodgers Say Tommy Edman Will Start Rehab Assignment With OKC on Tuesday

Ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers matchup against the Colorado Rockies, manager Dave Roberts spoke to the media to provide injury updates among the organization.

Tommy Edman, former 2o25 NLCS MVP, has been on the 60-day IL since before the season began after ankle surgery. Roberts finally gave a glimmer of a timeline for Edman’s return.

“It went well,” Roberts said of Edman facing live pitcher this weekend. “For what I understand, he’s going to back out on rehab tomorrow at OKC.”

Roberts also states that Edman will likely get a fully rehab stint similar to Kikè Hernandez.