Dodgers Reveal Shohei Ohtani Injury After Leaving Pirates Game

Any time Shohei Ohtani leaves a baseball game early is major news. The two-way star was pinch-hit for in the seventh inning of the Dodgers’ game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The club later announced that Ohtani left due to left knee inflammation.

The Dodgers sent Santiago Espinal to pinch-hit for Ohtani in the seventh. Their lead at the time was only by two runs entering that at-bat, indicating that something was wrong with their best player. Espinal singled to load the bases, with a wild pitch growing their lead to three.

Ohtani is well on his way to capturing a third straight National League MVP award, and possibly his first career Cy Young Award. In 2026, he’s hitting .305 with 13 home runs and a 165 wRC+, while also pitching to a 1.06 ERA in 11 starts.

A lengthy absence could prove detrimental to the Dodgers, who are attempting to gain home-field advantage for the National League playoffs. Manager Dave Roberts should provide an update on Ohtani after the game.