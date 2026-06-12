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Dodgers Reveal Shohei Ohtani Injury After Leaving Pirates Game

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Los Angeles Dodgers v Pittsburgh Pirates
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PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 10: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after the final out of the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on June 10, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Any time Shohei Ohtani leaves a baseball game early is major news. The two-way star was pinch-hit for in the seventh inning of the Dodgers’ game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The club later announced that Ohtani left due to left knee inflammation.

The Dodgers sent Santiago Espinal to pinch-hit for Ohtani in the seventh. Their lead at the time was only by two runs entering that at-bat, indicating that something was wrong with their best player. Espinal singled to load the bases, with a wild pitch growing their lead to three.

Ohtani is well on his way to capturing a third straight National League MVP award, and possibly his first career Cy Young Award. In 2026, he’s hitting .305 with 13 home runs and a 165 wRC+, while also pitching to a 1.06 ERA in 11 starts.

A lengthy absence could prove detrimental to the Dodgers, who are attempting to gain home-field advantage for the National League playoffs. Manager Dave Roberts should provide an update on Ohtani after the game.

Michael McDermott Michael McDermott covers MLB for Heavy Sports. He's previously published content for SB Nation, Sports Illustrated, and FanSided in 11 seasons. Covered the Arizona Diamondbacks as an on-site reporter for the 2022-2024 seasons and the Arizona Fall League for 2022-2025. More about Michael McDermott

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Dodgers Reveal Shohei Ohtani Injury After Leaving Pirates Game

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