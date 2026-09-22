Los Angeles Dodgers Make 4 Sudden Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Dodgers have enjoyed another successful season in MLB. They are 96-60, and have the second-best record in the sport, and have already clinched the NL West for the 13th time in the past 14 seasons.

There are just two series remaining on the schedule for the Dodgers: a three-game set with the San Diego Padres and a weekend set with the San Francisco Giants to conclude the regular season.

Before their series with the Padres, LA announced several roster moves.

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Dodgers Announce Handful of Roster Moves

As expected, the Los Angeles Dodgers have activated Andy Pages and Roki Sasaki from the IL.

The corresponding moves to activating those two players are options to Emmet Sheehan and Eliezer Alfonzo, who will both head back down to the minors.

Roki Sasaki had been dealing with a blister in his throwing hand, and Andy Pages was hit by a pitch about a month ago.

NBCSports.com’s George Bissell wrote (about Roki):

“Sasaki is expected to operate as a one-inning reliever during Tuesday’s series opener against the Padres. The 24-year-old former starter is ostensibly auditioning for a spot in the Dodgers’ bullpen for their upcoming playoff run during the final week of the season after missing a couple weeks with a blister issue. He can be safely dropped in nearly all redraft fantasy leagues.”

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