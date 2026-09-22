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Los Angeles Dodgers Make 4 Sudden Roster Moves

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Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts
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Dave Roberts kept it real when discussing the Dodgers' recent struggles

The Los Angeles Dodgers have enjoyed another successful season in MLB. They are 96-60, and have the second-best record in the sport, and have already clinched the NL West for the 13th time in the past 14 seasons.

There are just two series remaining on the schedule for the Dodgers: a three-game set with the San Diego Padres and a weekend set with the San Francisco Giants to conclude the regular season.

Before their series with the Padres, LA announced several roster moves.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Andy Pages News Before Padres Series

Dodgers Announce Handful of Roster Moves

Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 15: Andy Pages #44 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts at the plate during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium on August 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

As expected, the Los Angeles Dodgers have activated Andy Pages and Roki Sasaki from the IL.

The corresponding moves to activating those two players are options to Emmet Sheehan and Eliezer Alfonzo, who will both head back down to the minors.

Roki Sasaki had been dealing with a blister in his throwing hand, and Andy Pages was hit by a pitch about a month ago.

NBCSports.com’s George Bissell wrote (about Roki): 

“Sasaki is expected to operate as a one-inning reliever during Tuesday’s series opener against the Padres. The 24-year-old former starter is ostensibly auditioning for a spot in the Dodgers’ bullpen for their upcoming playoff run during the final week of the season after missing a couple weeks with a blister issue. He can be safely dropped in nearly all redraft fantasy leagues.”

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Face Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Rays Series

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Los Angeles Dodgers Make 4 Sudden Roster Moves

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