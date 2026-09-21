Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Face Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Rays Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees sends a hit by Jake McCarthy of the Colorado Rockies to first for the out in the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees will begin a four-game set with the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday evening, which has divisional implications, but more so for the Rays, who will likely clinch the AL East with just a series split.

New York would have to basically sweep the 4-game set to have a chance on the final weekend of the season.

Anyway, there is still a lot on the line, and as October nears, teams with high aspirations like the Yankees are looking to get all their players healthy and feeling right.

That includes Jazz Chisholm Jr., who is expected to be part of the postseason fold despite being injured for the past couple of weeks.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Issued Major Aaron Judge Warning Amid Injury

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Could be Activated on Tuesday

New York Yankees v San Diego Padres
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 04: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees fields a grounder throws out Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres during the third inning of a game at Petco Park on September 04, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Per multiple reports, Jazz Chisholm Jr. could be activated on Tuesday for the Yankees series with the Rays.

The Yankees-Rays will play a split doubleheader on Tuesday, and then the series will roll until Friday.

With Jazz returning to the fold, it puts the Yankees at a crossroads with their infielder alignment.

Anthony Volpe has been a solid hitter for New York all season, and Aaron Boone may want to keep him in the fold, so there’s some reason to believe Jazz could end up playing some third base.

More MLB on Heavy: Houston Astros Announce Personal Yainer Diaz News Before Mariners Series

New York Yankees Facing Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Upon Return

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 01: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a solo homerun during the first inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 01, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Now, it will likely be purely matchup-based, but the Yankees will have to potentially shift things around with their crowded infield.

Ryan McMahon hasn’t been good enough at the plate to warrant any playoff at-bats, even against RHP, so Jazz could slot in at third against righties going forward.

Now, when there’s a lefty on the mound, Chisholm Jr. might not even play at all, which would make some sense.

Thinking about the outlook of the Yankees’ playoff picture, if the playoffs started tomorrow, New York would host Boston in a 3-game series, then would play the top-seeded Rays afterwards (if they were to win).

It’s a very interesting Jazz Chisholm Jr. decision, and Boone’s hand will be tipped off a little bit by how he utilizes Jazz in the final week of the season.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Josue De Paula Shares Honest Message Amid Defensive Criticism

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

0 Comments

New York Yankees Face Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Rays Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x