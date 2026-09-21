New York Yankees Face Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Rays Series

The New York Yankees will begin a four-game set with the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday evening, which has divisional implications, but more so for the Rays, who will likely clinch the AL East with just a series split.

New York would have to basically sweep the 4-game set to have a chance on the final weekend of the season.

Anyway, there is still a lot on the line, and as October nears, teams with high aspirations like the Yankees are looking to get all their players healthy and feeling right.

That includes Jazz Chisholm Jr., who is expected to be part of the postseason fold despite being injured for the past couple of weeks.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Issued Major Aaron Judge Warning Amid Injury

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Could be Activated on Tuesday

Per multiple reports, Jazz Chisholm Jr. could be activated on Tuesday for the Yankees series with the Rays.

The Yankees-Rays will play a split doubleheader on Tuesday, and then the series will roll until Friday.

With Jazz returning to the fold, it puts the Yankees at a crossroads with their infielder alignment.

Anthony Volpe has been a solid hitter for New York all season, and Aaron Boone may want to keep him in the fold, so there’s some reason to believe Jazz could end up playing some third base.

More MLB on Heavy: Houston Astros Announce Personal Yainer Diaz News Before Mariners Series

New York Yankees Facing Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Upon Return

Now, it will likely be purely matchup-based, but the Yankees will have to potentially shift things around with their crowded infield.

Ryan McMahon hasn’t been good enough at the plate to warrant any playoff at-bats, even against RHP, so Jazz could slot in at third against righties going forward.

Now, when there’s a lefty on the mound, Chisholm Jr. might not even play at all, which would make some sense.

Thinking about the outlook of the Yankees’ playoff picture, if the playoffs started tomorrow, New York would host Boston in a 3-game series, then would play the top-seeded Rays afterwards (if they were to win).

It’s a very interesting Jazz Chisholm Jr. decision, and Boone’s hand will be tipped off a little bit by how he utilizes Jazz in the final week of the season.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Josue De Paula Shares Honest Message Amid Defensive Criticism