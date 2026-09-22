Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Andy Pages News Before Padres Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers have already clinched the NL West and are still looking to lock up a first-round bye in the MLB playoffs, which begin next week.

LA has just two series left on its schedule: a three-game set with the San Diego Padres starting Tuesday, and a three-game set over the weekend with the San Francisco Giants.

Before the Padres series, the Dodgers announced a handful of roster moves. One includes a notable Andy Pages decision.

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Andy Pages Activated from the IL.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have not officially announced the roster moves via their social media account, but Andy Pages has been activated off the IL, per the team’s transactions tracker.

MLB.com wrote: “Los Angeles Dodgers activated CF Andy Pages from the 10-day injured list.”

Andy Pages was hit by a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates exactly a month ago, and his recovery timeline was actually ahead of schedule.

He didn’t have to go on a rehab assignment and will likely be in the Dodgers batting order on Tuesday, September 22, when the series against the Padres begins.

It’s a huge boost to the Dodgers lineup, which appears to be firing on all cylinders at the right time.

NBCSports.com’s George Bissell wrote:

“Pages returns to Los Angeles’ lineup for Tuesday’s series opener against the Padres following a one-month absence recovering from surgery to address a left hand fracture. The 25-year-old fantasy standout was hitting .272/.338/.458 with 72 runs scored, 21 homers, 80 RBI and 12 steals in 550 plate appearances prior to the injury.”

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Looking at the Los Angeles Dodgers Right Now…

LA is looking to three-peat as World Series champions for the first time since the turn of the century.

It will be a difficult road, but if there’s a team that has the roster, pedigree, and championship DNA, it’s the Los Angeles Dodgers.

As it stands right now, LA WOULD get a first-round bye and would play the winner of the Atlanta Braves and the third NL Wild Card in the NLDS.

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