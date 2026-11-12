Dodgers GM Floats Shohei Ohtani Workload Change for 2027

The Los Angeles Dodgers could make some notable changes to how they utilize Shohei Ohtani in 2027 as the team looks to avoid another injury-plagued season for its superstar.

Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes discussed the possibility of giving Ohtani additional days off as a hitter or adjusting his early-season pitching schedule during the MLB general managers’ meetings on Tuesday, November 10.

The potential adjustments come after Ohtani’s first attempt at a full two-way season with Los Angeles was derailed by knee and biceps injuries, ultimately preventing him from pitching during the postseason.

According to Dylan Hernandez of the New York Post, Gomes indicated that the Dodgers plan to involve Ohtani directly in determining how to handle his workload next season.

While no final decisions have been made, the discussion suggests Los Angeles is considering sacrificing some of Ohtani’s offensive availability to help preserve his two-way abilities.

Dodgers GM Discusses Possible Changes to Shohei Ohtani’s Workload

Managing Ohtani’s responsibilities as both a starting pitcher and designated hitter presents a unique challenge for the Dodgers.

The four-time MVP has established himself as one of baseball’s most dangerous offensive players, making the possibility of additional days off an especially difficult decision.

However, keeping Ohtani healthy throughout the season and into October is an important consideration for Los Angeles.

Gomes acknowledged that Ohtani is expected to have a normal offseason, but the organization still needs to determine how to approach an entire season of two-way responsibilities.

Rather than establishing a schedule without the player’s involvement, the Dodgers intend to work with Ohtani to determine the best approach.

Gomes emphasized that Ohtani’s desire to help the team win would factor into those discussions.

The team could also consider limiting his pitching opportunities early in the season instead of attempting to maintain a full workload immediately.

Importantly, none of these possibilities represents an official decision to reduce Ohtani’s playing time.

Gomes’ comments echo similar comments from Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman in October.

It seems that the organization is placing a clear emphasis on managing Ohtani’s health better than last season.

Shohei Ohtani’s Injury-Plagued 2026 Season Raises Questions

Ohtani’s performance on the mound demonstrated why the Dodgers remain committed to his future as a two-way player.

In 14 starts during the 2026 season, the right-hander posted an impressive 8-2 record with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts across 85 2/3 innings.

However, his pitching season ended prematurely.

He began dealing with left knee inflammation in June, and last appeared on the mound July 3.

Right biceps inflammation further complicated his recovery, and the Dodgers eventually placed him on the injured list in September.

The injuries also seemed to affect his offensive production.

Ohtani finished the regular season batting .275 with 30 home runs and 81 RBIs, but his postseason struggles became a significant concern.

He batted just .192 during the National League Championship Series, as the Dodgers were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Despite those setbacks, Ohtani has made it clear that he intends to continue pitching in 2027.

Following the Dodgers’ elimination, he confirmed that returning to his two-way role remained a priority.

Los Angeles will now have to balance that ambition against the physical demands of a full MLB season.

Giving Ohtani additional rest could cost the Dodgers some offensive production during the regular season, but it might also improve their chances of having their biggest star at full strength when the postseason arrives.

For now, Gomes’ comments indicate that the team is keeping its options open while preparing for another championship pursuit.