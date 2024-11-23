Dodgers Sign Former Cardinals Closer with 3.49 ERA for $2.5 Million

While all of MLB is in a holding pattern, anxiously awaiting the Juan Soto sweepstakes outcome, the Los Angeles Dodgers are adding along the margins. Giovanny Gallegos is joining the World Champions on a minor-league deal.

Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors was first with reports.

“Gallegos would earn a $2.5M base salary for making the big league roster with another $1.5M available in incentives,” Adams wrote in a subsequent tweet. “Contract also includes three opt out dates.”

Gallegos spent the last seven seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals. Once their closer, he played a relief role in 2024.

Los Angeles is banking on a strong offseason from Gallegos, whose production dipped last season. He recorded a 6.57 ERA in his 21 appearances, allowing 6 home runs in 20.2 innings pitched.

Adams reports that Gallegos has made some strides since the season ended, working on his “lower half mechanics.”

“He has spent the offseason working to correct lower half mechanics and has regained a couple ticks on his fastball,” he tweeted.

After winning the World Series so handily over the New York Yankees, less may be more for the Dodgers. Outside of a potential blockbuster swing for Soto, will big names make their way to Los Angeles?

Teoscar Hernandez Elects for Free Agency

Perhaps the biggest domino that will fall for the Dodgers this offseason is the fate of Teoscar Hernandez. The 32-year-old officially declined his qualifying offer and entered free agency on November 19.

In an appearance on MLB Network days after Hernandez’s contract decision, insider Jon Morosi predicted the champion outfielder will switch divisions.

“I believe he will go to the American League East,” Morosi said on November 22. “He has phenomenal, phenomenal career numbers at Fenway Park. If Soto signs with the Yankees or Mets, get ready to listen to a lot of conversation about Teoscar and the Red Sox. I could also see the Baltimore Orioles being involved there to. But I think the top-two candidates to sign Teoscar Hernandez are the Dodgers and the Red Sox.”

Should he opt to leave Los Angeles, Hernandez could leave a hole in the champs’ lineup ahead of their 2025 title defense. And that could pave the way for a more blockbuster caliber offseason for the Dodgers.

Dodgers’ All-Star, Yankees Have ‘Mutual Interest’

Walker Buehler struck out two Yankees to clinch the World Series for Los Angeles in October. Now a free agent, there’s mutual interest between him and New York, according to Morosi.

“What an amazing story it would be, if Buehler winds up pitching in 2025, where he threw the final pitch of the World Series in 2024,” Morosi reported on November 22. “I’ve been told there’s at least some mutual interest between Walker Buehler and the New York Yankees. While that would be an amazing storyline, certainly it’s not unprecedented you’d see someone join the team that they vanquished in the World Series the previous year.”

Buehler improved as the postseason progressed, before ultimately putting out what was left of the Yankees’ fire in Game 5. For him to not only leave Los Angeles, but to join New York in the process, would add some salt to the wound for the Dodgers.