Dodgers Star Sends Warning to MLB Amid Win Streak

The Los Angeles Dodgers have finally started to look like themselves after a strange patch of weeks.

The Dodgers offense has looked much stronger in recent games, leading to them going on a seven-game winning streak. Los Angeles saw some real inconsistency from the offense over the last few months, leading to some concerns around the team.

But the Dodgers have also been getting some strong performances from the starting rotation, with Los Angeles finally healthy. The Dodgers remain without Shohei Ohtani and Roki Sasaki in the rotation due to injury, but the team has gotten some big reinforcements.

Right-hander Tyler Glasnow has returned over the last couple of weeks, looking like his old self. The same goes for left-hander Blake Snell, who missed the majority of the year due to injury.

Blake Snell Sends MLB Warning

Snell has been electric since returning from injury, looking like the Cy Young candidate that the Dodgers signed years ago. But the left-hander believes that he can be even better, which should scare the rest of the league.

“I think I can be way better,” Snell said. “I think it’s going good because just pitching in this league so much, I understand hitters, and I’m starting to adjust quicker, which I’m getting excited about. I go out there with a plan and being able to adjust and get quick outs off of that, or get ahead to get strikeouts. It’s starting to get quicker, which I’m extremely happy about.”

For the year, Snell has recorded a 1.97 ERA over six starts for the Dodgers. Much of his season was spent rehabbing an injury, with him having surgery months ago.

However, Snell is now back and ready to help this team go after a World Series title.

The left-hander has provided a massive spark to the rotation, and if he can get even better, it could be scary hours in Los Angeles. But Snell will have to keep playing well down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs.

The Dodgers are trying to hold onto a top-two seed in the National League playoff race. Los Angeles holds a slim lead right now, with a few weeks left to go in the season.

Can the Dodgers Hold On For Top-Two Seed?

Los Angeles is trying to fend off the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, or Chicago Cubs for a top seed. But whether they can do it remains to be seen as the regular season winds down.

With there only being a few weeks left in the regular season, the pressure is certainly on the Dodgers to keep playing well. While Los Angeles has seemed to find a groove of late, the job isn’t finished.

The only goal for this team is to win the World Series, and unless they complete the mission, 2026 will be a failed year. Los Angeles has a three-peat in their sights, and if they can complete it, they could become the first team from the NL to ever do so.