Dodgers Get Major Tarik Skubal News Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers are chasing something no National League team has ever accomplished. A third consecutive World Series title. The rotation that helped deliver the first two is not at full strength right now. Shohei Ohtani has not pitched in a game since July 3, dealing with a lingering knee issue and a biceps flareup. Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow are both working their way back from injuries.

The Dodgers still have Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who has been the staff’s most consistent arm all season, and Justin Wrobleski, an All-Star this season who has pitched to one of the lowest ERAs among NL starters. The pitching has held. But with the trade deadline approaching, the front office is not standing still.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the rest of the league seems to knows what is coming.

Passan Reveals Where the Skubal Race Stands

Passan appeared on First Take this week and laid out the state of the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes.

“Everybody’s thinking the Brewers are going to be in it, the Braves are going to be in it, they’re all almost resigned to the idea that the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to get Tarik Skubal,” Passan said.

Passan took it a step further.

“Are any of those other teams willing to go out and beat what they put on the table?” Passan said.

Why the Dodgers Are the Favorites

The Dodgers have the prospect depth to meet Detroit’s asking price and the financial flexibility to absorb whatever comes with it.

“Any time one is available, we’re always going to participate in those conversations,” Friedman said.

The Milwaukee Brewers, who own one of the best records in baseball and carry the second-highest odds of landing Skubal, are the closest competition. The Atlanta Braves, Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees, and Philadelphia Phillies are all expected to express interest. But Passan’s point was clear. The question is not who wants Skubal. It is whether anyone can outbid the Dodgers.

Final Word for the Dodgers

The deadline is approaching. Friedman has made this kind of move before.

No NL team has ever three-peated. Adding a two-time Cy Young winner to a rotation already built for October would make Los Angeles the most dangerous team in baseball by a margin nobody else can close.