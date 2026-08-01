Dodgers Trade Rumors: Tarik Skubal Favorites, Teoscar Hernandez to Yankees, & More

The Los Angeles Dodgers are arguably the best team in the MLB. With only a few short days before the MLB Trade Deadline, they could also make one of the biggest splashes, if the latest Dodgers trade rumors are to be believed.

With the MLB Trade Deadline coming up on Monday, August 3rd, 2026, here are the latest Dodgers trade rumors:

The Texas Rangers are reportedly interested in the Dodgers Alex Call . According to The Athletic, the Philadelphia Phillies had interest in Call prior to the Dodgers acquiring him.

. According to The Athletic, prior to the Dodgers acquiring him. The Detroit Tigers have all but publically confirmed that they will trade Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize . The Tigers let Skubal play his (likely) final start, but opted to scratch Mize for his scheduled start on Friday night.

. The Tigers let Skubal play his (likely) final start, but opted to scratch Mize for his scheduled start on Friday night. Jeff Passan cited the New York Yankees as a potential trade destination for Teoscar Hernandez.

for Teoscar Hernandez. If the Dodgers somehow strike out on adding Skubal, the New York Mets have a starter who could fit the bill for Los Angeles. The Dodgers recently scouted Clay Holmes. Some reports suggest that the Dodgers will pivot to Holmes if they do not land Skubal .

. Eric Lauer is drawing interest from some teams. At this point in time, Lauer is a “plan M” for teams that fail to get another, more significant starter.

With all of this being said, Skubal still wearing a Tigers jersey is keeping the trade market at a standstill. Unfortunately for the rest of the league, Skubal finding a new home might be the first domino that causes the rest of them to fall.

Dodgers Trade Rumors: Other Rumors Linked to Dodgers

These are some rumors that are not as recent, but can still hold some bearing into how the market plays out.

One report reveals that talks between the Milwaukee Brewers and Detroit Tigers are very serious. The Brewers are said to be one of the more aggressive teams trying to acquire Skubal. Additionally, the Yankees and Phillies are considered “long shots” to acquire Skubal, with one insider saying that the Phillies are not series players in the Skubal sweepstakes.

trying to acquire Skubal. Additionally, the Yankees and Phillies are considered “long shots” to acquire Skubal, with one insider saying that the Phillies are not series players in the Skubal sweepstakes. Another report is pouring cold water on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ interest in Tarik Skubal . This rumor reveals that the Dodgers are more focused on Cincinnati Reds hurler Hunter Greene .

. This rumor reveals that the . Another new bit of information to consider: free agency. Skubal will be a free agent after the 2026 season. According to Bob Nightengale, the Dodgers are Skubal’s top free agency destination. If the Dodgers acquire Skubal, don’t be surprised to see a contract extension lined up quickly after.

Dodgers Trade Rumors: Potential Trade Bait

Here is some information on the potential players that the Dodgers could part with at the trade deadline.

Mike Sirota, Los Angeles Dodgers (Prospect). Not only are the Dodgers the reigning World Series Champions, but they have one of the deepest prospect systems in the league. Compared to the other teams in the MLB, the Dodgers are playing chess while everyone else is playing checkers. Sirota is one of many prospects that could appeal to rebuilding teams.

Eric Lauer, Los Angeles Dodgers (Contract Details: Final Year, $4.4 million). The Dodgers will likely trade away from a position of strength to acquire an upgrade or more depth. Until he is traded, all eyes will be on Skubal and the Dodgers.