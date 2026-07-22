Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Edwin Díaz News During Phillies Series

Before Wednesday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced an update on star closer Edwin Díaz.

MLB.com wrote: “Los Angeles Dodgers sent RHP Edwin Díaz on a rehab assignment to Oklahoma City Comets.”

Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Edwin Díaz News

Díaz, who signed a three-year, $69 million contract with the Dodgers this past offseason, has been on the injured list since April 20 with loose bodies in his right elbow.

Díaz, 32, underwent surgery in late April to remove the loose bodies.

The star closer began a rehab assignment with Single-A Ontario on July 11. He made an appearance with the ACL Dodgers during the All-Star break before returning to Ontario. He has made four total appearances in his rehab thus far, recording four scoreless innings with seven strikeouts while allowing just one hit and one walk.

Díaz threw just six innings across seven appearances with Los Angeles before landing on the IL. He struggled during those outings, allowing seven earned runs on nine hits, five walks and a hit batter.

More About Los Angeles Dodgers Closer Edwin Díaz

Díaz made his MLB debut with the Seattle Mariners in 2016.

He pitched for Seattle through the 2018 season. During the 2018-19 offseason, the Mariners traded Díaz, along with second baseman Robinson Cano and cash, to the New York Mets for right fielder Jay Bruce, right-hander Anthony Swarzak, right-hander Gerson Bautista, right-hander Justin Dunn and outfielder Jarred Kelenic.

After hitting free agency in the 2022-23 offseason, Díaz re-signed with the Mets, agreeing to a five-year, $102 million contract. He pitched with New York throughout the remainder of that contract before signing with the Dodgers this past offseason.

Díaz has consistently been one of the top closers in baseball throughout his MLB career. In his 10 MLB seasons (he missed the 2023 season due to injury), the right-hander has posted a 2.91 ERA with a 1.05 WHIP and 849 strikeouts over 525 1/3 innings.

Los Angeles Dodgers Right Now

Los Angeles has the best record in Major League Baseball at 64-39. The club holds an 11 1/2 game lead over the second-place Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League West standings.

The Dodgers defeated the Phillies 2-1 last night at Citizens Bank Park. Philadelphia won the first game of the series 10-7.

The series finale is slated to begin at 3:40 p.m. PDT on Wednesday. Left-hander Eric Lauer (4-5, 4.81 ERA, 47 SO) is expected to start for Los Angeles, while right-hander Aaron Nola (3-7, 5.68 ERA, 108 SO) is scheduled to start for Philadelphia.