Dodgers Injury Update: Encouraging Blake Snell, Kiké Hernández News Revealed

The Los Angeles Dodgers are a bit banged up. Two-way player Shohei Ohtani is taking a brief break from pitching due to a knee issue. Right-handed closer Edwin Diaz, right-handed starter Tyler Glasnow, catcher Will Smith and others are on the injured list.

Luckily, Ohtani is still hitting, and Diaz is on track to return later this month, according to MLB.com’s Sonja Chen. Additionally, there’s positive injury news regarding star left-hander Blake Snell and fan-favorite utilityman Kiké Hernández.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Blake Snell Injury Update Revealed

Snell, who has been on the injured list since May 15 with loose bodies in his left elbow, threw his first live batting practice since having surgery on Saturday. He is expected to begin a rehab assignment after the All-Star break next weekend, according to MLB.com’s Sonja Chen.

Snell began the year on the IL with left shoulder fatigue. Los Angeles reinstated him from the IL in early May, and he made just one start, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks over three innings, before heading back to the IL with his elbow injury.

The left-hander also spent much of the 2025 season on the IL. He made just 11 starts, posting a 2.35 ERA over 61 1/3 innings, but the Dodgers made sure he was healthy for the postseason, where he recorded a 3.18 ERA over 34 innings en route to Los Angeles’ World Series victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Kiké Hernández Injury Update Revealed

Hernández has been on the IL since May 27 with a left oblique strain. He resumed taking live at-bats, which is “one of his final boxes to check before beginning a rehab assignment,” according to MLB.com on Wednesday.

Like Snell, Hernández began the season on the IL. The utilityman had been recovering from left elbow surgery, which kept him out through late May. He had just four plate appearances before going back to the IL, collecting four hits including a home run and two doubles.

Hernández has never been known for his bat during the regular season. In his 13 big-league seasons, Hernández has hit just .237/.305/.405. Over 92 games last season, Hernández slashed .203/.255/.366.

Yet, the Dodgers, easily the best team in baseball, still re-signed the utilityman. He can play all around the diamond, but more importantly, he has really strong postseason numbers.

Over 10 seasons in the playoffs, Hernández has hit .272/.339/.486 with 16 home runs, 11 doubles, two triples and 42 RBI in 103 games. For whatever reason, Hernández is just a much different player when the lights are at their brightest.

Los Angeles Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers have the best record in MLB at 61-35. They hold a 12 1/2 game lead in the NL West over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Los Angeles is coming off a 9-2 loss to Arizona. The series finale between the two NL West foes is scheduled to begin at 1:10 p.m. PDT on Sunday.