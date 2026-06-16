Ex-Dodgers Pitcher Sends Statement to Former NL West Rival in Cardinals Win

The Los Angeles Dodgers effectively completed a come-from-behind victory against the Tampa Bay Rays after a pinch-hit home run in the bottom of the seventh from Miguel Rojas.

It was the veteran infielder’s second pinch-hit home run of his career.

While Rojas, a current Dodger, had an incredible night, a familiar face that used to wear Dodger Blue had an even better night against their rivals down south on his new team in St. Louis.

Dustin May Throws First Career Complete Game Shutout vs. San Diego Padres

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May, tossed an absolute gem against the San Diego Padres–a team he regularly dominated back in LA–with his new the St. Louis Cardinals.

May nearly pitched a no-hitter, allowing only one hit in the seventh inning to Manny Machado. His recorded nine strikeouts in 101 pitches, in his first career complete game shutout.

Before last night, May had only ever recorded 21 outs.

The Los Angeles Dodgers traded right-handed pitcher Dustin May to the Boston Red Sox before the trade deadline in 2025.

May had an abysmal half season with the Red Sox. He had a 1-4 record, with an opponent batting average of .307 in only 28.1 innings.

Ahead of the 2026 season, May signed a one-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Early in his career, May seemed like a promising young arm for the Dodgers dominant starting rotation. However, injuries took a toll on the now 28-year-old, and he missed significant time after two Tommy John surgeries and a near-fatal esophagus surgery.

As a Dodger, May posted a 3.71 ERA with 271 strikeouts in 295.2 innings.

Although May isn’t a Dodger anymore, the Padres still ignite the same fire he had back wearing a Dodger uniform.

MLB World Reacts to Dustin May Performance

Here’s what fans are saying on social media:

Dodgers’ reporter David Vassegh: Dustin May pitched a CG 1-Hit SO against the Padres tonight in St. Louis. First time in May’s career he completed a game. #Cardinals #Padres.

@Johnny_Snakks: You will always be a Dodger legend to us Dustin May.

@CodyifyBaseball: Dustin May had never gotten more than 21 outs in one MLB game but tonight pitched his first career complete game and it was a shutout to boot!

Lyle Spencer: Dustin May tonight gave the #stlcards the fantastic performance many of us anticipated in his #Dodgers days, a one-hit CG shutout vs #Padres. Machado broke up no-hitter with one-out clean single thru left side hole in 7th. Complete command.

@realbrentreed: The Padres really just let Dustin May throw a complete game one-hitter against them. I have no words left for how pathetic this offense is. They are just lighting money on fire.

Jeff McDonald: Dustin May in 71 MLB starts had never gone 8 innings. He did tonight with 1 hit allowed and zero runs. 2 games vs US. 14 ip. 2 er, 4 hits , 3 walks and 15 Ks. 0.78 era, 0.5 whip SMH Leagues worst offense showing up as expected!!

Brandon Kiley: You don’t trade this version of Dustin May, you extend him.

Timmy Ryan: Very happy that Dustin may looks like his old self. Injuries completely ruined his dodgers career.