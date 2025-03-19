Eyes on Another Title: Starting Pitcher Leads Dodgers in Season Opener

Despite the absence of two MVP players, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, the Los Angeles Dodgers demonstrated their hunger for their second consecutive World Series title, defeating the Cubs 4-1 on Tuesday, March 18. In front of 42,000 fans at the Tokyo Dome during the 2025 MLB season-opener, the Dodgers proved their capability, largely thanks to the stellar performance of starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Excelling on the Mound

Both teams’ starting pitchers showcased their pride on home turf, with right-hander Yamamoto delivering five strong innings, striking out four and allowing one run on three hits. Meanwhile, Cubs’ Shota Imanaga tossed four hitless innings, issuing four walks against two strikeouts.

Throwing 72 pitches over five innings, Yamamoto started the 2025 season with a solid performance, setting high expectations for the rest of the Dodgers season. He, along with Anthony Banda, Ben Casparius , and Blake Treinen, retired 16 consecutive batters between the third and eighth innings. The streak was broken when Treinen hit Jon Berti with a pitch, with one out in the eighth.

Shohei Ohtani, unsurprisingly, delivered in his home country, going 2-for-5 and scoring two of the Dodgers’ runs. The 30-year-old DH had nothing but praise for his teammate, “I always consider [Yamamoto] as a reliable staff in the pitching squad. That hasn’t changed.” Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton in a report from MLB.com. “But just the demeanor that he has on the mound, even though he may give up a run, he has the ability to make sure that he’s calm and collected.”

Building off his Last Season

Yamamoto, 26, had a strong last season, particularly showing off in the 2024 World Series where he started Game 2 against the Yankees, tossing 6.1 one-run innings, giving up one hits, a home run and two walks while striking out four in the win. His performance in Tuesday’s opener exemplified his readiness for his second year with the Dodgers. His fastball velocity was notably higher than last season, consistently reaching 96-97 mph and touching 98 mph. This strong outing earned him the recognition he’s receiving, contributing significantly to the Dodgers’ 4-1 victory.

In 2024, the pitcher made his Major League debut on March 21 in South Korea, giving up four hits, five runs, a hit batter and a walk while striking out two in one inning. He finished his first season with a 7-2 record, a 3.0 ERA, 90 innings pitched, and 105 strikeouts — bringing the same energy to the opening game of the new season.

Yamamoto’s dominance in the season opener serves as a reminder of his potential and importance to the Dodgers’ rotation. With a start like his, it’s clear he’s ready to play a major role in the team’s pursuit of another World Series title this year.