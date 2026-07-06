Former Dodgers’ All-Star Signs With New MLB Team

Former Los Angeles Dodgers’ utility man Santiago Espinal has signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers.

Espinal, 31, is a one-time MLB All-Star, and the Rangers will mark the fourth different team of his career. That is, if he’s to make their big club.

The shifty infielder was an All-Star in 2022 for the Blue Jays. During his career year, he posted a slash line of .267/.322/.370. Although the offense wasn’t sparkplug-esque, his glove was elite, landing him at 2.4 Baseball Reference WAR.

Espinal has a career 3.7 Baseball Reference WAR after a rough go with Los Angeles.

This season, Espinal filled in for 56 at-bats. In his short go, he managed a singular home run, a batting average of .268, and a middling 87 OPS+.

Consequently, the Dodgers cut ties, and he’s now landed elsewhere.

Fans have been reacting to the former All-Star’s newest landing spot.

Social Media Reacts to Former All-Star Signing With Rangers

Here’s what people are saying:

Dodgers_After_Duty: “#Dodgers 3B Santiago Espinal elected free agency. Los Angeles Dodgers sent 3B Santiago Espinal outright to the Oklahoma City Comets.”

Nelson Espinal: “The Dodgers lost Santiago Espinal to free agency after he rejected his minor league assignment, per the team’s transaction log He chose free agency to see if another chance comes up instead of waiting in the Dodgers system. Espinal hit .268 over his 56 plate appearances. The infielder played all over for the Dodgers and was lauded for his professionalism. If he does not find work elsewhere, which would be a surprise, the Dodgers would likely welcome him back with open arms, especially if injury strikes.”

Shawn McFarland: “The Rangers have signed Santiago Espinal and Austin Voth to minor league deals.”

Los Angeles Dodgers: “The Dodgers reinstated IF/OF Kiké Hernández from the injured list and designated IF/OF Santiago Espinal for assignment.”

Dodgers Nation: “BREAKING: The Dodgers are reportedly optioning Hyeseong Kim to Triple-A, per @ByJackHarris. They’ve re-signed Santiago Espinal just days after DFA’ing him. Big changes before this Phillies series.”

Just Baseball: “Mookie Betts is BACK. He goes back-to-back with Santiago Espinal for his first homer since April 3rd!”

Chad Moriyama: “Yoshinobu Yamamoto loses the perfect game and the retired batters streak on a Hanley Ramirez-esque play by Mookie Betts. Also wonder if Miguel Rojas didn’t get hurt if Santiago Espinal makes this play.”

Dodger Insider: “Santiago Espinal is pinch running for Max Muncy, who reached base in all three plate appearances today. Dave Roberts mentioned earlier that Muncy has been under the weather.”

Los Angeles Right Now

The Dodgers, with the return of Enrique Hernandez, no longer needed Espinal.

That being said, LA is sitting pretty atop the AL West.

Today, they’ll face off against the rival Padres, but have already taken the series.

The Dodgers are 8-2 in their last 10, and over 14 games ahead of the Padres, before the game on July 5.

It’ll almost surely be another October to remember for the Dodgers at this rate, one way or another. And if LA ends up on top of the baseball world, Espinal will get himself a ring even if he’s in Texas.