Former Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Suddenly Released by New MLB Team

As the Los Angeles Dodgers are on the verge of clinching the NL West division, a piece of news has been revealed regarding a former pitcher who played for the team in 2026.

Dodgers fans, how well do you remember Wyatt Mills pitching for LA this season?

Well, after the Dodgers DFA’d Mills earlier this season, he latched on with a new organization (the Washington Nationals).

On Thursday, the Nationals put Mills on release waivers.

NBCSports.com’s Matthew Poiliot wrote (about the release):

“The move opens up a spot on the 40-man for Josiah Gray. Mills hadn’t pitched since the Nationals claimed him off waivers from the Dodgers last month. He had a 5.68 ERA in six appearances for L.A. before the Dodgers let him go.”

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Former Dodgers Pitcher Wyatt Mills Released by Nationals

MLB.com wrote (about Mills):

“Washington Nationals released RHP Wyatt Mills.”

The 31-year-old right-hander did not appear in a game with the Nationals, and in an ironic development, he is being released to open up roster space for former Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Josiah Gray.

Mills has pitched in parts of three seasons, but has yet to pitch more than 29.1 IP in one of those seasons.

He debuted with the Seattle Mariners in 2021, and then moved to the Kansas City Royals in 2022 before a three-year hiatus from MLB. In his 6.1 IP this season with the Dodgers, he walked nine batters, and struck out five.

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