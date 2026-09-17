New York Mets Announce 3 Roster Changes Before Phillies Series

While the New York Mets are out of playoff contention, they are still looking to play spoiler with any team they can on the schedule, and for four games this weekend (and Thursday), the Mets will try to give the Philadelphia Phillies fits amid their playoff push.

Well, before the Phillies series started, the Mets made three roster changes in their minor-league system.

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Mets Make Three Roster Moves In Minors

According to the Mets AAA affiliate’s transactions tracker (Syracuse Mets), three roster moves have been made.

Here they are, courtesy of MiLB.com:

“Syracuse Mets activated RHP Ofreidy Gómez from the Development List.”

“Syracuse Mets activated SS Christian Cairo.”

“Syracuse Mets placed SS Émilien Pitre on the temporarily inactive list.”

The temporarily inactive and development list are designated roster positions for players to be sent if they need time away from baseball.

As you can see, Ofreidy Gomez returns to the fold, and Emilien Pitre will be allotted a few days off.

And speaking to Christian Cairo, he was recently added off waivers from the Phillies, as a matter of fact,

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams wrote (about Cairo):

“Cairo, 25, was Cleveland’s fourth-round pick in 2019 but signed for an overslot bonus just shy of $1MM. He signed with the Phillies as a minor league free agent this past winter and was added to the 40-man roster at the end of spring training. Philadelphia immediately optioned him upon selecting his contract, however, and Cairo has yet to play in the majors.”

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