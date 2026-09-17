Former Chicago Cubs Player Demoted by New MLB Team

On Thursday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Rays announced a notable roster move on a player who formerly played for the Chicago Cubs.

Speaking to the Rays, in order to make room for Taylor Walls on their roster, infielder Nick Madrigal was demoted to the minors via an option.

MLB.com wrote: “Tampa Bay Rays optioned 3B Nick Madrigal to Durham Bulls.”

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Nick Madrigal’s Tenure with the Cubs

Nick Madrigal played in parts of three seasons with the Chicago Cubs from 2022 to 2024.

In that period, he batted .251 in 202 total games.

Madrigal was not known much for his bat, mostly due to his inability to drive the ball for extra bases.

Of his 142 hits in a Cubs uniform, just 29 went for extra bases.

He is an MLB veteran of six seasons, and has also played with the Los Angeles Angels, the aforementioned Rays, and the Chicago White Sox. His option to the minors will likely stick, as the MiLB season is set to conclude this Sunday.

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Taking a Quick Look at Nick Madrigal’s MLB Career

Nick Madrigal debuted for the Chicago White Sox in 2020.

Across 922 total ABs in his six-year career, he carries a batting average of .274, but has just four home runs, 41 doubles, and an OPS+ of 86, so he’s a well-below-average hitter.

After his time with the Cubs, Madrigal did not appear in MLB in 2025, and has played briefly with the Angels and Rays this season.

In 54 at-bats in 2026, Madrigal has a batting average of .278 (15 hits), and zero home runs.

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