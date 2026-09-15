Former Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Champion Acquired by Braves

As the Atlanta Braves continue their series with the Chicago Cubs, they announced a handful of roster moves.

One of which pertains to a former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.

On Tuesday, September 15, the Braves announced they have claimed pitcher Michael Grove off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. Grove has since been optioned to AAA Gwinnett.

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Looking at Michael Grove’s Tenure with the Dodgers

Michael Grove made his MLB debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022, and spent parts of three seasons with the club, including logging 51 innings during LA’s 2024 World Series run.

Across 149.1 total IP over three seasons with the LA, Grove carried an ERA of 5.48.

During that 2024 World Series campaign, Grove pitched to a 5.12 ERA with a pWAR of -0.6.

Grove also briefly pitched with the Rays this season, allowing four earned runs (three home runs) in 7.0 IP.

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More on Michael Grove….

This is a clear organizational depth move for the Atlanta Braves, and it’s unlikely Grove will see MLB time with the season concluding in a little over two weeks.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams wrote (about Grove):

“Grove, 30 in December, was a second-round pick by the Dodgers back in 2018. He long ranked as one of the better prospects in L.A.’s system but hasn’t found much success in parts of four big league seasons — thanks in no small part due to injury. The 6’3″, 200-pound righty has spent time on the major league injured list due to knee, groin, lat and shoulder troubles. The shoulder problems have been the most severe; Grove was diagnosed with a torn labrum during spring training of 2025 and missed that entire season due to surgery.”

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