New York Mets Suddenly Add 25-Year-Old Infielder From Phillies Organization

As the New York Mets are currently taking on the Baltimore Orioles, they’ve announced a handful of roster moves.

New York was eliminated from playoff contention after its loss on Monday evening to the Orioles, but is still looking to play spoiler before the season runs out.

Before their game against the Orioles on Tuesday, September 15, the Mets revealed they have claimed a player from the Philadelphia Phillies organization.

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Christian Cairo Claimed by the Mets

Per the New York Mets transactions tracker, Christian Cairo has been claimed off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies.

Cairo, 25, has spent seven seasons in the minor leagues and was in the middle of his first season within the Phillies org.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams wrote (about Cairo):

“Instead, the versatile Cairo has spent the entire season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He leads the league in walks and has drawn a free pass more often than he’s struck out (17.4% to 14.7%). He’s hitting just .227 with virtually no power though, leading to a .227/.378/.298 batting line in 516 trips to the plate. The righty-swinging Cairo has just four homers, 15 doubles and a triple on the year.”

It’s a clear organizational depth move by the Mets, but it will be interesting to see what Cairo can do in the Mets pipeline. He’s since been optioned to AAA Syracuse after the roster move.

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More on Christian Cairo….

Christian Cairo is the son of former MLB player Miguel Cairo.

In 597 games throughout his MiLB career, Cairo is batting .226 with 130 total stolen bases, 21 home runs, and 73 doubles.

He has previously spent his entire minor league career with Cleveland.

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