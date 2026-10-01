Freddie Freeman Makes Honest Admission About Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Aspirations

The Los Angeles Dodgers are still awaiting their National League Division Series opponent.

They will find out on Thursday evening after the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies conclude their Wild Card series.

Regardless of the opponent, the Dodgers are poised and ready for their three-peat quest.

That includes star infielder Freddie Freeman, who did not hold back about the team’s World Series aspirations.

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Freddie Freeman’s Latest Comments on Championship Window

Per The Athletic’s Katie Woo, Freddie Freeman had this to say about LA’s proverbial ‘championship window’:

“This window, we are going to try and keep open as long as we possibly can, but sports are sports; you never know when those windows will close.”

Freeman also noted:

“I don’t have that many years left of playing, so you take a step back and realize how special it is to come to the field every day for the chance to win a championship every year,” Freeman said. “You look around, you’ve been with certain guys for those multiple titles, and you do realize that.”

The Dodgers have won each of the last two World Series, and there hasn’t been a team to three-peat as Champs since the turn of the century.

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Freddie Freeman Had Another Quality Offensive Season

Now that the regular season is in the books, we can take a look at how Freddie Freeman performed for the entire campaign, and to no surprise, he had another very solid offensive season.

Across 153 games played this season, Freeman batted .288 with an OPS+ of 118, 16 home runs, 32 doubles, and 167 hits.

He battled a few lingering injuries throughout the regular season, so the Dodgers hope that his health is not a factor in the upcoming NLDS against either the Braves or Phillies.

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