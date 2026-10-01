New York Mets Have 9 Free Agency Roster Decisions to Make This Offseason

After a disappointing 2026 season, the New York Mets are looking to put the most recent campaign in the rearview mirror and move on to what’s ahead.

It’s fair to assume there will be wholesale changes within the Mets organization this offseason, but aside from any potential big splashes they will make in free agency, New York has a handful of decisions to make with players who were on their roster this season.

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Looking at the 9 New York Mets Free Agents

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald recently noted the 9 free agents who finished the season within the New York Mets organization:

“Zack Short, Kevin Herget, Vidal Bruján (eligible for minor league free agency), MJ Melendez (eligible for minor league free agency), Chris Devenski (eligible for minor league free agency), Bryce Conley (eligible for minor league free agency), Guillo Zuñiga (eligible for minor league free agency), Matt Seelinger (eligible for minor league free agency), Dan Hammer (eligible for minor league free agency)”

While it was a letdown of a season, it’s still unclear how many of the above players the Mets will actually want to retain, especially given the fact that none of them are considered everyday players.

MJ Melendez signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Mets in the offseason, and he ended up playing just 56 games and in that span, posted a bWAR of -0.2.

Zack Short was a waiver acquisition by the Mets, and a few of those players also battled severe injuries in the 2026 season.

Either way, it could be worth holding onto most of the aforementioned players as organizational depth pieces for next season.

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