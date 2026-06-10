Los Angeles Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman Reaches Major MLB Milestone In Pirates Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-game series (on the road). In game one of the series, it looks like the Dodgers will walk away with a victory, as they lead 12-2 thanks to a 10-run seventh inning. The Pirates’ bullpen really just fell apart, but thanks to that happening, Dodgers icon and future Hall of Famer Freddie Freeman reached a career milestone.

In that huge seventh inning, Freddie Freeman notched career hit number 2,500! After he achieved that, manager Dave Roberts removed Freddie Freeman from the game. Freddie’s sights will now be set on getting 3,000 career hits.

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Freddie Freeman is the Only Active MLB Player with 2,500 Hits!

@realapp wrote (after Freddie’s hit against the Pirates): “Freddie Freeman is the only active player with 2,500 career hits”

@MLB: “MLB’s active hit leader has reached a new milestone! Congratulations Freddie Freeman on your 2,500th hit!”

https://twitter.com/MLB/status/2064514432529514699

@colin_beazley wrote (via X): “The first nine batters to come to the plate for the Dodgers all scored. So did the 11th. Dennis Santana is coming in with runners on first and third and two outs. Freddie Freeman just recorded his 2500th hit, and 2408 have come in this inning. It’s 12-2 Dodgers.”

Freddie Freeman with the Dodgers

Freddie Freeman was a longtime Atlanta Braves player, but he decided to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency before the 2022 season. Since then, Freeman has gone to four more All-Star games, and won two World Series with the Dodgers.

In 677 games with LA, Freddie has 794 hits, 416 RBI, and 106 home runs.

In 2026, Freeman continues to excel at age 36. He continues to get better with age. Over 63 games this season, Freddie Freeman is batting .280 with 10 HR, 15 doubles, and 67 hits.

For his 17-year MLB career, Freeman has 377 home runs, 562 doubles, and 2,500+ hits!

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