New York Yankees Manager Makes Anthony Volpe Announcement Before Guardians Game

The New York Yankees are currently taking on the Cleveland Guardians in a three-game series this week (on the road). The Yankees picked up a win on Monday thanks to a gritty team effort, and New York is now aiming to be the first American League team this season to reach the 40-win mark. The Yanks are still in a share of first place in the AL East with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Before the Guardians game, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced the decision prior to the game and before the actual lineup releases that Anthony Volpe will start at shortstop on Tuesday, while Jose Caballero is getting the pine. The Guardians are sending out Slade Cecconi to the mound, while the Yankees will go with Gerrit Cole.

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Anthony Volpe to Start at Shortstop on Tuesday

Anthony Volpe will continue getting chances with the New York Yankees. Manager Aaron Boone made the Volpe decision earlier this morning via Talkin’ Yanks.

One reaction in the comments is particularly funny. Yankees1996 @NYYNumba2 writes: “I think it’s time we stop buying ANY team merch until this is over with. As a loyal fan that has spent thousands in my lifetime on this team, I’m done.”

All because Anthony Volpe is starting one game. The Yankees fan base is ruthless and a different breed.

However, it’s understandable where the frustration is coming from with Volpe’s recent performance at the plate and in the field. Anthony Volpe is hitting .203 this season with one home run, 8 RBI’s, and an OPS of .624. It’s not exactly the best pace either, because Volpe is starting to stack games, and with no production comes a sharp dip in statistics.

Volpe is 1 for his last 16 with no XBH, one run scored, and one walk.

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Anthony Volpe’s MLB Career

Even when you look at a broader sample size of Anthony Volpe’s career stats, they still aren’t great. Over 1776 career at-bats, Volpe is a .222 hitter with an OPS+ of 83. While he has shown some flashes of power, those moments have often been overshadowed by too many strikeouts.

Anthony Volpe has 150+ strikeouts in each of the last three seasons, and the only thing potentially stopping him from reaching that mark this season is the sheer amount of games played.

He’s been in and out of the lineup for the past few weeks, but when the Guardians and Yankees match up on Tuesday, expect to see Volpe’s name on the lineup card.

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