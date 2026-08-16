Dodgers Get Important Shohei Ohtani Injury Update Amid Recent Woes

The Los Angeles Dodgers have managed to stabilize themselves after a recent cold streak, but if this team intends on winning its third-straight World Series, it’s going to need to start playing better baseball immediately. Getting healthy would certainly help, and the good news for the Dodgers is that several injured players are close to returning to action.

L.A. has already benefited from having Shohei Ohtani leading its lineup, but the two-way phenom has not taken the mound in a month-and-a-half now as he battles a left knee injury. Per usual, the Dodgers are being extra cautious with Ohtani, but according to a new report, it doesn’t sound like his season on the hill is over just yet, as the team is planning on adding him back to its starting rotation soon.

Dodgers Have Hopeful Stance on Shohei Ohtani’s Return to Pitching

At this point, Ohtani’s greatness is almost taken for granted by baseball fans. He hasn’t been as productive as usual at the plate this season (.289 BA, 27 HR, 75 RBI, .931 OPS), but he’s still the frontrunner for the National League MVP Award until someone can step up and pry it away from his hands.

In the first half of the season, Ohtani was making up for his quieter-than-normal season by dominating on the mound. In his most extensive work as a pitcher since 2023, Ohtani was spectacular, posting an 8-2 record with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 14 starts. A bothersome left knee injury has prevented him from making a start since the beginning of July, though.

Los Angeles has played coy when providing updates about Ohtani’s injury status and whether or not he would pitch again this season. Behind the scenes, Ohtani has been working on taking the necessary steps to begin pitching again, and while he still has a lot of work to do, the expectation is that he will be able to rejoin the team’s starting rotation in September.

“The Dodgers anticipate that Shohei Ohtani will be pitching again in September, barring any setbacks, which should also clinch his fifth MVP award as he returns to being a two-way player,” Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY reported.

Shohei Ohtani Close to Getting Back on the Mound for the Dodgers

The main reason for holding Ohtani out from pitching again this season would be due to the fact that, even without him, this team boasts the best starting rotation in the league. The front office picked up Tarik Skubal at the trade deadline, and with guys like Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow getting healthy, this group is already loaded without even accounting for Ohtani.

As L.A. has seen over the past few years, it needs help from everyone if it intends to win a World Series, so while it may seem like it doesn’t need Ohtani, it almost certainly will if it intends to achieve its primary goal. In the meantime, Ohtani will look to continue putting up big numbers at the plate, and he will aim to help the Dodgers avoid suffering a series defeat when they return to action for a clash against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.